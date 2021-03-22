Lacrosse: It’s been awhile

Speaking of Lacrosse, it’s great that teams are playing again after being forced to take a year off when the GHSA canceled all spring sports. With this season’s fall and winter sports seeing completion without an organization-wide shutdown of competition, or the cancellation of championships, there should be a strong confidence among all involved that spring sports will see their completion as well.

It’s been two years since lacrosse was last covered here, so let’s recap where we left off. The 2019 season was the first in which the GHSA state tournament field was 32 teams for all classifications. It had been a steady progression to that point — the high class expanded from 16 teams to 32 ahead of the 2017 season, and the low class followed suit two years later.