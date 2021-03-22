Lacrosse: It’s been awhile

Welcome to the AJC’s coverage of high school springs sports. In this space, I’ll be covering lacrosse, which I’ve been doing since 2013. However beginning this year, I’ll also be covering gymnastics for the first time. I’ll talk more about that on Thursday, which is the day of week I’ll cover that sport, while Mondays will be for Lacrosse.
Speaking of Lacrosse, it’s great that teams are playing again after being forced to take a year off when the GHSA canceled all spring sports. With this season’s fall and winter sports seeing completion without an organization-wide shutdown of competition, or the cancellation of championships, there should be a strong confidence among all involved that spring sports will see their completion as well.
It’s been two years since lacrosse was last covered here, so let’s recap where we left off. The 2019 season was the first in which the GHSA state tournament field was 32 teams for all classifications. It had been a steady progression to that point — the high class expanded from 16 teams to 32 ahead of the 2017 season, and the low class followed suit two years later.
The 2019 lacrosse season ended with the Walton boys and Milton girls taking home the 6A-7A trophy, while Westminster’s boys and the Starr’s Mill girls won in A-5A. For a roundup of the championship games, go here. For the final rankings, go here.
Now, obviously, this season is already in progress but until last week, this space was used to cover basketball. So, for the current lacrosse rankings, go here. In 6A-7A, Lambert’s boys and Milton’s girls are No. 1, and in 1A-5A both the Blessed Trinity boys and girls are tops.
Check back next week when for a deeper look into the lacrosse season, and check back Thursday for an introduction to gymnastics.
