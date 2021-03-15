Week 4 lacrosse rankings

In Class A-5A Boys, Blessed Trinity ascended to No. 1—replacing Pace Academy—which dropped to No. 3 behind Westminster. Also, Whitewater replaced Woodward Academy at No. 10.

In Class 6A-7A Girls, No. 1 Milton is 5-0 and is currently ranked No. 12 in the Maxpreps National poll. West Forsyth climbed to No. 2 following Roswell’s 13-4 loss to Hillgrove—which used its victory to jump from No. 6 to No. 3.