Week 4 lacrosse rankings

Girls lacrosse and youth baseball programs and camps will be offered at sites around Milton under agreements approved by the City Council.
High School Sports Blog | 47 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

In Class 6A-7A Boys, No. 1 Lambert recently earned the No. 8 slot in the Maxpreps National poll. The Longhorns lead the Class 6A-7A state poll and earned an 11-9 win over No. 2 Roswell on Friday—handing the Hornets their first in-state loss of the season. Allatoona, Lassiter and Johns Creek round out the top 5. Also, Walton climbed one slot to No. 8 and Harrison replaced Buford at No. 10.

In Class A-5A Boys, Blessed Trinity ascended to No. 1—replacing Pace Academy—which dropped to No. 3 behind Westminster. Also, Whitewater replaced Woodward Academy at No. 10.

In Class 6A-7A Girls, No. 1 Milton is 5-0 and is currently ranked No. 12 in the Maxpreps National poll. West Forsyth climbed to No. 2 following Roswell’s 13-4 loss to Hillgrove—which used its victory to jump from No. 6 to No. 3.

In Class A-5A Girls, McIntosh lost 18-13 to Wesleyan and was replaced by Lovett at No. 2. Wesleyan climbed to No. 6 ahead of the Chiefs’ new placement at No. 7. Also, St. Pius improved one slot to No. 9 and Whitewater fell to No. 10 .

BOYS

Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Allatoona

4. Lassiter

5. Johns Creek

6. Hillgrove

7. Milton

8. Walton

9. Mill Creek

10. Harrison

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Pace Academy

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Marist

7. Benedictine

8. Lovett

9. King’s Ridge

10. Whitewater

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. West Forsyth

3. Hillgrove

4. Creekview

5. Roswell

6. Chattahoochee

7. Cambridge

8. Walton

9. Buford

10. Mill Creek

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Lovett

3. Westminster

4. Kell

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Wesleyan

7. McIntosh

8. Fellowship Christian

9. St. Pius

10. Whitewater

