Week 4 lacrosse rankings

In Class 6A-7A Boys, No. 1 Lambert recently earned the No. 8 slot in the Maxpreps National poll. The Longhorns lead the Class 6A-7A state poll and earned an 11-9 win over No. 2 Roswell on Friday—handing the Hornets their first in-state loss of the season. Allatoona, Lassiter and Johns Creek round out the top 5. Also, Walton climbed one slot to No. 8 and Harrison replaced Buford at No. 10.
In Class A-5A Boys, Blessed Trinity ascended to No. 1—replacing Pace Academy—which dropped to No. 3 behind Westminster. Also, Whitewater replaced Woodward Academy at No. 10.
In Class 6A-7A Girls, No. 1 Milton is 5-0 and is currently ranked No. 12 in the Maxpreps National poll. West Forsyth climbed to No. 2 following Roswell’s 13-4 loss to Hillgrove—which used its victory to jump from No. 6 to No. 3.
In Class A-5A Girls, McIntosh lost 18-13 to Wesleyan and was replaced by Lovett at No. 2. Wesleyan climbed to No. 6 ahead of the Chiefs’ new placement at No. 7. Also, St. Pius improved one slot to No. 9 and Whitewater fell to No. 10 .
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Lassiter
5. Johns Creek
6. Hillgrove
7. Milton
8. Walton
9. Mill Creek
10. Harrison
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Marist
7. Benedictine
8. Lovett
9. King’s Ridge
10. Whitewater
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Creekview
5. Roswell
6. Chattahoochee
7. Cambridge
8. Walton
9. Buford
10. Mill Creek
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Lovett
3. Westminster
4. Kell
5. Starr’s Mill
6. Wesleyan
7. McIntosh
8. Fellowship Christian
9. St. Pius
10. Whitewater
