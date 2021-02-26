Class 3A blog: Predictable first round sets up unpredictable second round

The somewhat predictable results from the first round – all the ranked boys and girls teams advanced – left us with a stacked second-round schedule featuring five matchups between ranked programs looking for berths in the quarterfinals.
On the boys side, two games between ranked teams highlight the second round : No. 10 White County travels to top-ranked Sandy Creek, and No. 9 Dawson County plays host to No. 7 Salem. Sandy Creek had little trouble with Franklin County (78-50) in the first round. White County narrowly defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (54-52) to advance.
The girls side of the class features three games between ranked programs , and No. 5 Westminster at No. 2 Lumpkin County is the marquee matchup. Lumpkin has not lost since an overtime loss (58-57) in overtime to White County on Jan. 12. The Indians have won 12 consecutive games, including its 58-49 victory against Rockmart in the first round. The other ranked matchups are third-ranked Cross Creek hosting No. 7 Americus-Sumter and No. 8 Coahulla Creek traveling to No. 9 Stephens County
R1 #2 Long County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah (No. 4)
R7 #2 White County (No. 10) at R5 #1 Sandy Creek (No. 1)
R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff at R8 #1 Hart County (No. 2)
R4 #2 Thomson at R2 #1 Peach County (No. 8)
R5 #2 Salem (No. 7) at R7 #1 Dawson County (No. 9)
R3 #2 Windsor Forest (No. 3) at R1 #1 Appling County
R2 #2 Americus-Sumter at (No. 5) R4 #1 Cross Creek
R5 #3 GAC at R6 #1 LaFayette (No. 6)
Boys first-round results
R1 #2 Long County 54, R4 #3 Hephzibah 51
R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 67, R2 #4 Crisp County 55
R7 #2 White County 54, R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 52
R5 #1 Sandy Creek 78, R81 #4 Franklin County 50
R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff 57, R6 #2 Sonoraville 39
R8 #1 Hart County 60, R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta 46
R4 #2 Thomson 78, R1 #3 Pierce County 55
R2 #1 Peach County 88, R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch 43
R5 #2 Salem 56, R8 #3 Oconee County 49
R7 #1 Dawson County 56, R6 #4 North Murray 35
R3 #2 Windsor Forest 58, R2 #3 Upson-Lee 52
R1 #1 Appling County 78, R4 #4 Harlem 50
R2 #2 Americus-Sumter 55, R3 #3 Groves 50
R4 #1 Cross Creek 92, R1 #4 Tattnall County 55
R5 #3 GAC 59, R8 #2 Monroe Area 53
R6 #1 LaFayette 69, R7 #4 North Hall 40
Girls second-round schedule
R1 #2 Tattnall County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah (No. 6)
R7 #2 Gilmer County at R5 #1 GAC (No. 10)
R6 #2 Coahulla Creek (No. 8) at R8 #1 Stephens County (No. 9)
R4 #2 Morgan County at R2 #1 Upson-Lee (No. 1)
R5 #2 Westminster (No. 5) at R7 #1 Lumpkin County (No. 2)
R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #1 Pierce County
R2 #2 Americus-Sumter (No. 7) at R4 #1 Cross Creek (No. 3)
R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R6 #1 Sonoraville (No. 4)
Girls first-round results
R1 #2 Tattnall County 57, R4 #3 Burke County 53
R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 79, R2 #4 Pike County 46
R7 #2 Gilmer County 67, R6 #3 Ringgold 39
R5 #1 GAC 40, R8 #4 Oconee County 36
R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 64, R7 #3 White County 60
R8 #1 Stephens County 67, R5 #4 Redan 49
R4 #2 Morgan County 37, R1 #3 Brantley County 32
R2 #1 Upson-Lee BYE
R5 #2 Westminster 59, R8 #3 Franklin County 45
R7 #1 Lumpkin County 58, R6 #4 Rockmart 49
R2 #3 Jackson 47, R3 #2 Liberty County 45
R1 #1 Pierce County 64, R4 #4 Hephzibah 36
R2 #2 Americus-Sumter 48, R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch 28
R4 #1 Cross Creek 64, R1 #4 Appling County 21
R5 #3 Sandy Creek 48, R8 #2 East Jackson 41
R6 #1 Sonoraville 69, R7 #4 North Hall 48
Boys pre-tournament rankings
1. Sandy Creek
2. Hart County
3. Windsor Forest
4. Johnson-Savannah
5. Cross Creek
6. LaFayette
7. Salem
8. Peach County
9. Dawson County
10. White County
Girls pre-tournament rankings
1. Upson-Lee
2. Lumpkin County
3. Cross Creek
4. Sonoraville
5. Westminster
6. Johnson-Savannah
7. Americus-Sumter
8. Coahulla Creek
9. Stephens County
10. Greater Atlanta Christian