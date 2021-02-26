X

Class 3A blog: Predictable first round sets up unpredictable second round

The somewhat predictable results from the first round – all the ranked boys and girls teams advanced – left us with a stacked second-round schedule featuring five matchups between ranked programs looking for berths in the quarterfinals.

On the boys side, two games between ranked teams highlight the second round : No. 10 White County travels to top-ranked Sandy Creek, and No. 9 Dawson County plays host to No. 7 Salem. Sandy Creek had little trouble with Franklin County (78-50) in the first round. White County narrowly defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (54-52) to advance.

The girls side of the class features three games between ranked programs , and No. 5 Westminster at No. 2 Lumpkin County is the marquee matchup. Lumpkin has not lost since an overtime loss (58-57) in overtime to White County on Jan. 12. The Indians have won 12 consecutive games, including its 58-49 victory against Rockmart in the first round.  The other ranked matchups are third-ranked Cross Creek hosting No. 7 Americus-Sumter and No. 8 Coahulla Creek traveling to No. 9 Stephens County

Follow the links for the BOYS and GIRLS playoff schedules/scores and the BOYS and GIRLS brackets.

Boys second-round schedule

R1 #2 Long County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah (No. 4)

R7 #2 White County (No. 10) at R5 #1 Sandy Creek (No. 1)

R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff at R8 #1 Hart County (No. 2)

R4 #2 Thomson at R2 #1 Peach County (No. 8)

R5 #2 Salem (No. 7) at R7 #1 Dawson County (No. 9)

R3 #2 Windsor Forest (No. 3) at R1 #1 Appling County

R2 #2 Americus-Sumter at (No. 5) R4 #1 Cross Creek

R5 #3 GAC at R6 #1 LaFayette (No. 6)

Boys first-round results

R1 #2 Long County 54, R4 #3 Hephzibah 51

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 67, R2 #4 Crisp County 55

R7 #2 White County 54, R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 52

R5 #1 Sandy Creek 78, R81 #4 Franklin County 50

R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff 57, R6 #2 Sonoraville 39

R8 #1 Hart County 60, R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta 46

R4 #2 Thomson 78, R1 #3 Pierce County 55

R2 #1 Peach County 88, R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch 43

R5 #2 Salem 56, R8 #3 Oconee County 49

R7 #1 Dawson County 56, R6 #4 North Murray 35

R3 #2 Windsor Forest 58, R2 #3 Upson-Lee 52

R1 #1 Appling County 78, R4 #4 Harlem 50

R2 #2 Americus-Sumter 55, R3 #3 Groves 50

R4 #1 Cross Creek 92, R1 #4 Tattnall County 55

R5 #3 GAC 59, R8 #2 Monroe Area 53

R6 #1 LaFayette 69, R7 #4 North Hall 40

Girls second-round schedule

R1 #2 Tattnall County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah (No. 6)

R7 #2 Gilmer County at R5 #1 GAC (No. 10)

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek (No. 8) at R8 #1 Stephens County (No. 9)

R4 #2 Morgan County at R2 #1 Upson-Lee (No. 1)

R5 #2 Westminster (No. 5) at R7 #1 Lumpkin County (No. 2)

R2 #3 Jackson at R1 #1 Pierce County

R2 #2 Americus-Sumter (No. 7) at R4 #1 Cross Creek (No. 3)

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R6 #1 Sonoraville (No. 4)

Girls first-round results

R1 #2 Tattnall County 57, R4 #3 Burke County 53

R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah 79, R2 #4 Pike County 46

R7 #2 Gilmer County 67, R6 #3 Ringgold 39

R5 #1 GAC 40, R8 #4 Oconee County 36

R6 #2 Coahulla Creek 64, R7 #3 White County 60

R8 #1 Stephens County 67, R5 #4 Redan 49

R4 #2 Morgan County 37, R1 #3 Brantley County 32

R2 #1 Upson-Lee BYE

R5 #2 Westminster 59, R8 #3 Franklin County 45

R7 #1 Lumpkin County 58, R6 #4 Rockmart 49

R2 #3 Jackson 47, R3 #2 Liberty County 45

R1 #1 Pierce County 64, R4 #4 Hephzibah 36

R2 #2 Americus-Sumter 48, R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch 28

R4 #1 Cross Creek 64, R1 #4 Appling County 21

R5 #3 Sandy Creek 48, R8 #2 East Jackson 41

R6 #1 Sonoraville 69, R7 #4 North Hall 48

Boys pre-tournament rankings

1. Sandy Creek

2. Hart County

3. Windsor Forest

4. Johnson-Savannah

5. Cross Creek

6. LaFayette

7. Salem

8. Peach County

9. Dawson County

10. White County

Girls pre-tournament rankings

1. Upson-Lee

2. Lumpkin County

3. Cross Creek

4. Sonoraville

5. Westminster

6. Johnson-Savannah

7. Americus-Sumter

8. Coahulla Creek

9. Stephens County

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

