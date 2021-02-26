Class 3A blog: Predictable first round sets up unpredictable second round

On the boys side, two games between ranked teams highlight the second round : No. 10 White County travels to top-ranked Sandy Creek, and No. 9 Dawson County plays host to No. 7 Salem. Sandy Creek had little trouble with Franklin County (78-50) in the first round. White County narrowly defeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (54-52) to advance.

The girls side of the class features three games between ranked programs , and No. 5 Westminster at No. 2 Lumpkin County is the marquee matchup. Lumpkin has not lost since an overtime loss (58-57) in overtime to White County on Jan. 12. The Indians have won 12 consecutive games, including its 58-49 victory against Rockmart in the first round. The other ranked matchups are third-ranked Cross Creek hosting No. 7 Americus-Sumter and No. 8 Coahulla Creek traveling to No. 9 Stephens County