Girls State Basketball Playoffs schedules/scores

The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday for the boys and girls brackets. The second round will take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals on March 2-3. The semifinals begin March 5-6 before teams meet in Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. All rounds before the state championships will be played at the school of the higher seed. In the later rounds if teams play with the same seeds, a coin-flip will determine the home team.
Class 7A
First Round
R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Colquitt County
R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 Marietta
R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross
R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Cherokee
R7 #3 Discovery at R6 #2 South Forsyth
R5 #4 Etowah at R8 #1 Collins Hill
R1 #3k Lowndes at R4 #2 Grayson
R3 #4 Hillgrove at R2 #1 McEachern
R8 #3 North Gwinnett at R5 #2 Woodstock
R6 #4 Denmark at R7 #1 Archer
R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding
R4 #4 Newton at R1 #1 Tift County
R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Campbell
R1 #4 Camden County at R4 #1 Brookwood
R5 #3 Roswell at R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R7 #4 Duluth at R6 #1 North Forsyth
Class 6A
First Round
R4 #3 Hughes at R1 #2 Houston County
R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R3 #1 Rockdale County
R6 #3 Pope at R7 #2 Sequoyah
R8 #4 Lanier at R5 #1 Carrollton
R7 #3 Cambridge at R6 #2 Sprayberry
R5 #4 Alexander at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 Lovejoy
R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Statesboro
R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Rome
R6 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #1 River Ridge
R2 #3 Richmond Hill at R3 #2 Grovetown
R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1 #1 Lee County
R3 #3 Evans at R2 #2 Brunswick
R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Westlake
R5 #3 Douglas County at R8 #2 Habersham Central
R7 #4 Creekview at R6 #1 Kell
Class 5A
First Round
R4 #3 Union Grove at R1 #2 Coffee
R2 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Grady at R7 #2 Cass
R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 Southwest DeKalb
R7 #3 Calhoun at R6 #2 Jackson-Atlanta
R5 #4 Decatur at R8 #1 Loganville
R1 #3 Wayne County at R4 #2 Eagles Landing Christian
R3 #4 Jonesboro at R2 #1 Griffin
R8 #3 Clarke Central at R5 #2 St. Pius X
R6 #4 Lithia Spring at R7 #1 Hiram
R2 #3 Northside-Columbus at R3 #2 Forest Park
R4 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Warner Robins
R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #2 McIntosh
R1 #4 Ware at R4 #1 Dutchtown
R5 #3 ML King at R8 #2 Greenbrier
R7 #4 Cartersville at R6 #1 New Manchester
Class 4A
First Round
R4 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Dougherty
R2 #4 Kendrick at R3 #1 Jenkins
R6 #3 Druid Hills at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield
R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R5 #1 Luella
R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Arabia Mountain
R5 #4 North Clayton at R8 #1 Jefferson
R1 #3 Monroe at R4 #2 Westside-Macon
R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Carver-Columbus
R8 #3 North Oconee at R5 #2 Mt Zion-Jonesboro
R6 #4 Stephenson at R7 #1 Pickens County
R2 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Islands
R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Cairo
R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Troup
R1 #4 Bainbridge at R4 #1 Baldwin
R5 #3 McDonough at R8 #2 Flowery Branch
R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Marist
Class 3A
First Round
R4 #3 Burke County at R1 #2 Tattnall County
R2 #4 Pike County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah
R6 #3 Ringgold at R7 #2 Gilmer County
R8 #4 Oconee County at R5 #1 GAC
R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek
R5 #4 Redan at R8 #1 Stephens County
R1 #3 Brantley County at R4 #2 Morgan County
R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Upson-Lee
R8 #3 Franklin County at R5 #2 Westminster
R6 #4 Rockmart at R7 #1 Lumpkin County
R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Liberty County
R4 #4 Hephzibah at R1 #1 Pierce County
R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #2 Americus-Sumter
R1 #4 Appling County at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 East Jackson
R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Sonoraville
Class 2A
First Round
R4 #3 Laney at R1 #2 Thomasville
R2 #4 Toombs County at R3 #1 Washington County
R6 #3 Pace Academy at R7 #2 Chattooga
R8 #4 Union County at R5 #1 Callaway
R7 #3 Dade County at R6 #2 South Atlanta
R5 #4 Temple at R8 #1 Elbert County
R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R4 #2 Josey
R3 #4 Northeast at R2 #1 East Laurens
R8 #3 Banks County at R5 #2 Heard County
R6 #4 Lovett at R7 #1 Fannin County
R2 #3 Swainsboro at R3 #2 Lamar County
R4 #4 Putnam County at R1 #1 Early County
R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins
R1 #4 Berrien at R4 #1 Butler
R5 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Rabun County
R7 #4 Gordon Central at R6 #1 Columbia
Class A Public
First Round
R4 #3 Wilcox County at R1 #2 Pelham
R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 ECI
R6 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Hancock Central
R8 #4 Greene County at R5 #1 Greenville
R7 #3 Wilkinson County at R6 #2 Trion
R5 #4 Macon County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy
R1 #3 Terrell County at R4 #2 Montgomery County
R3 #4 Jenkins County at R2 #1 Clinch County
R8 #3 Towns County at R5 #2 Central-Talbotton
R6 #4 Bowdon at R7 #1 Georgia Military
R2 #3 Brooks County at R3 #2 Claxton
R4 #4 Telfair County at R1 #1 Calhoun County
R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 Turner County
R1 #4 Seminole County at R4 #1 Dublin
R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Commerce
R7 #4 ACE Charter at R6 #1 Armuchee
Class A Private
First Round
R4 #3 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #2 Stratford
R2 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Sav. Country Day
R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #2 Christian Heritage
R8 #4 George Walton at R5 #1 Hebron Christian
R7 #3 Darlington at R6 #2 Fellowship Christian
R5 #4 Galloway at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R1 #3 Mount de Sales at R4 #2 Brookstone
R3 #4 St. Vincent’s at R2 #1 Greenforest
R8 #3 Prince Avenue at R5 #2 Holy Innocents’
R6 #4 Lakeview Academy at R7 #1 Mount Paran
R2 #3 Landmark Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day
R4 #4 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #1 Deerfield-Windsor
R3 #3 Savannah Christian at R2 #2 ELCA
R1 #4 First Presbyterian at R4 #1 Trinity Chrisitan
R5 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls
R7 #4 North Cobb Christian at R6 #1 St. Francis
