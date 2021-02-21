X

Girls State Basketball Playoffs schedules/scores

Westlake players celebrate their victory during 2020 GHSA State Basketball Class Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Westlake won 72-53 over Collins Hill. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta

The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday for the boys and girls brackets. The second round will take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals on March 2-3. The semifinals begin March 5-6 before teams meet in Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. All rounds before the state championships will be played at the school of the higher seed. In the later rounds if teams play with the same seeds, a coin-flip will determine the home team.

Follow the link for the BOYS and GIRLS brackets

See the schedules below:

Class 7A

First Round

R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Colquitt County

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R3 #1 Marietta

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross

R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Cherokee

R7 #3 Discovery at R6 #2 South Forsyth

R5 #4 Etowah at R8 #1 Collins Hill

R1 #3k Lowndes at R4 #2 Grayson

R3 #4 Hillgrove at R2 #1 McEachern

R8 #3 North Gwinnett at R5 #2 Woodstock

R6 #4 Denmark at R7 #1 Archer

R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding

R4 #4 Newton at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Campbell

R1 #4 Camden County at R4 #1 Brookwood

R5 #3 Roswell at R8 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R7 #4 Duluth at R6 #1 North Forsyth

Class 6A

First Round

R4 #3 Hughes at R1 #2 Houston County

R2 #4 Glynn Academy at R3 #1 Rockdale County

R6 #3 Pope at R7 #2 Sequoyah

R8 #4 Lanier at R5 #1 Carrollton

R7 #3 Cambridge at R6 #2 Sprayberry

R5 #4 Alexander at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #3 Valdosta at R4 #2 Lovejoy

R3 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #1 Statesboro

R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Rome

R6 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #1 River Ridge

R2 #3 Richmond Hill at R3 #2 Grovetown

R4 #4 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1 #1 Lee County

R3 #3 Evans at R2 #2 Brunswick

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Westlake

R5 #3 Douglas County at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R7 #4 Creekview at R6 #1 Kell

Class 5A

First Round

R4 #3 Union Grove at R1 #2 Coffee

R2 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Grady at R7 #2 Cass

R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 Southwest DeKalb

R7 #3 Calhoun at R6 #2 Jackson-Atlanta

R5 #4 Decatur at R8 #1 Loganville

R1 #3 Wayne County at R4 #2 Eagles Landing Christian

R3 #4 Jonesboro at R2 #1 Griffin

R8 #3 Clarke Central at R5 #2 St. Pius X

R6 #4 Lithia Spring at R7 #1 Hiram

R2 #3 Northside-Columbus at R3 #2 Forest Park

R4 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Warner Robins

R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #2 McIntosh

R1 #4 Ware at R4 #1 Dutchtown

R5 #3 ML King at R8 #2 Greenbrier

R7 #4 Cartersville at R6 #1 New Manchester

Class 4A

First Round

R4 #3 Spalding at R1 #2 Dougherty

R2 #4 Kendrick at R3 #1 Jenkins

R6 #3 Druid Hills at R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield

R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R5 #1 Luella

R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Arabia Mountain

R5 #4 North Clayton at R8 #1 Jefferson

R1 #3 Monroe at R4 #2 Westside-Macon

R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Carver-Columbus

R8 #3 North Oconee at R5 #2 Mt Zion-Jonesboro

R6 #4 Stephenson at R7 #1 Pickens County

R2 #3 Hardaway at R3 #2 Islands

R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Cairo

R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Troup

R1 #4 Bainbridge at R4 #1 Baldwin

R5 #3 McDonough at R8 #2 Flowery Branch

R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Marist

Class 3A

First Round

R4 #3 Burke County at R1 #2 Tattnall County

R2 #4 Pike County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah

R6 #3 Ringgold at R7 #2 Gilmer County

R8 #4 Oconee County at R5 #1 GAC

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Coahulla Creek

R5 #4 Redan at R8 #1 Stephens County

R1 #3 Brantley County at R4 #2 Morgan County

R3 #4 BYE at R2 #1 Upson-Lee

R8 #3 Franklin County at R5 #2 Westminster

R6 #4 Rockmart at R7 #1 Lumpkin County

R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Liberty County

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R1 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #2 Americus-Sumter

R1 #4 Appling County at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 East Jackson

R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 Sonoraville

Class 2A

First Round

R4 #3 Laney at R1 #2 Thomasville

R2 #4 Toombs County at R3 #1 Washington County

R6 #3 Pace Academy at R7 #2 Chattooga

R8 #4 Union County at R5 #1 Callaway

R7 #3 Dade County at R6 #2 South Atlanta

R5 #4 Temple at R8 #1 Elbert County

R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R4 #2 Josey

R3 #4 Northeast at R2 #1 East Laurens

R8 #3 Banks County at R5 #2 Heard County

R6 #4 Lovett at R7 #1 Fannin County

R2 #3 Swainsboro at R3 #2 Lamar County

R4 #4 Putnam County at R1 #1 Early County

R3 #3 Dodge County at R2 #2 Woodville-Tompkins

R1 #4 Berrien at R4 #1 Butler

R5 #3 Haralson County at R8 #2 Rabun County

R7 #4 Gordon Central at R6 #1 Columbia

Class A Public

First Round

R4 #3 Wilcox County at R1 #2 Pelham

R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 ECI

R6 #3 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Hancock Central

R8 #4 Greene County at R5 #1 Greenville

R7 #3 Wilkinson County at R6 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Macon County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R1 #3 Terrell County at R4 #2 Montgomery County

R3 #4 Jenkins County at R2 #1 Clinch County

R8 #3 Towns County at R5 #2 Central-Talbotton

R6 #4 Bowdon at R7 #1 Georgia Military

R2 #3 Brooks County at R3 #2 Claxton

R4 #4 Telfair County at R1 #1 Calhoun County

R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 Turner County

R1 #4 Seminole County at R4 #1 Dublin

R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Commerce

R7 #4 ACE Charter at R6 #1 Armuchee

Class A Private

First Round

R4 #3 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #2 Stratford

R2 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Sav. Country Day

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R8 #4 George Walton at R5 #1 Hebron Christian

R7 #3 Darlington at R6 #2 Fellowship Christian

R5 #4 Galloway at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R1 #3 Mount de Sales at R4 #2 Brookstone

R3 #4 St. Vincent’s at R2 #1 Greenforest

R8 #3 Prince Avenue at R5 #2 Holy Innocents’

R6 #4 Lakeview Academy at R7 #1 Mount Paran

R2 #3 Landmark Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R4 #4 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #1 Deerfield-Windsor

R3 #3 Savannah Christian at R2 #2 ELCA

R1 #4 First Presbyterian at R4 #1 Trinity Chrisitan

R5 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Tallulah Falls

R7 #4 North Cobb Christian at R6 #1 St. Francis

