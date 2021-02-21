Girls State Basketball Playoffs schedules/scores

The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday for the boys and girls brackets. The second round will take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals on March 2-3. The semifinals begin March 5-6 before teams meet in Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. All rounds before the state championships will be played at the school of the higher seed. In the later rounds if teams play with the same seeds, a coin-flip will determine the home team.