Class 2A blog: What to watch in Week 1

4. Thomasville

5. Lovett

6. Bleckley County

7. Bremen

8. Northeast

9. Haralson County

10. Jefferson County

Further, the AJC’s preseason all-state team for 2A was unveiled Monday.

Program alert: For the 2021 season, this blog will run on Sundays (”Friday night recap”), Tuesdays (”In brief”) and Thursdays (”What to watch”). Check back on those days and follow on Twitter for new posts. This week is a little different, and today we’ll take a look at the top matches for Week 1. The next blog post will be Aug. 24, when we jump into the regular routine.

Also, the pandemic is still very much a thing, and Fitzgerald has postponed its opener with Cairo, joining a growing list of other teams around the state.

Here it’s worth mentioning that teams that shut down for any reason, including Covid, will have to take forfeit/losses if unable to make up canceled games. Last season, teams were exempt from forfeit rules if they couldn’t play due to Covid. GHSA executive director Dr. Robin Hines discussed forfeits with GHSF Daily in a newsletter than ran Tuesday.

Here are the spotlighted games for opening week.

Brooks County Trojans at Thomasville Bulldogs

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Thomasville

2020 records, 2021 rankings: Brooks County went 13-2 and is ranked No. 1 in 1A Public, Thomasville went 8-5 and is No. 4 in 2A.

Last meeting: Brooks County won 20-14 in 2020.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Notes: These former Region 1 rivals are keeping the rivalry alive for an 18th consecutive year, though 2020 was their first non-region matchup since 1995. Brooks County won last year and in 1995, and both times Maurice Freeman was Trojans coach. He’s back for an 18th season divided by two stints. The Trojans have reached the state championship in each of the last two seasons. They are led by senior Omari Arnold, a 3-star running back with six offers, including Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs have also made deep playoff runs in each of the past two seasons, reaching the quarters last year and the semis in 2019. Senior linebacker and 3-star Ty Anderson is a preseason all-state with four Power 5 offers, including Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Junior running back Ricky Fulton holds an offer from Florida Atlantic and led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Callaway at Opelika (Ala.) Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium, Opelika, Ala.

2020 records, 2021 rankings: Callaway went 12-1 and is ranked No. 3 in 2A, Opelika went 10-3 and is ranked No. 4 in 6A of the ASWA preseason poll.

Last meeting: Opelika won 10-7 in 2019.

Notes: This is the third time in four years these powerhouses meet. They didn’t play last year and the Cavs won the first time, 35-21 in 2018 before the Bulldogs exacted revenge the following year. The defending-champion Cavaliers will unveil a new identity after losing key playmakers in quarterback Demetrius Coleman, running back Charlie Dixon, Jalin Shephard and others. Like the Cavs, the Bulldogs are also a perennial power, reaching the 6A quarterfinals last year after winning region. They have a pair of 3-stars in Jarell Stinson, who holds 14 offers including Florida, Florida State and Penn State, and linebacker Taylor Love (17 offers including Georgia Tech).

Lovett Lions at Westminster Wildcats

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Alfred E. Thompson Stadium, Atlanta

2020 records, 2021 rankings: Lovett went 7-3 and is No. 5 in 2A; Westminster went 4-4 and is No. 8 in 3A.

Last meeting: Westminster won 31-21 in 2019.

Notes: When last year’s Lions-Wildcats was cancelled, it snapped a streak of 26 straight years they’d played. The Lions are coming off a season in which they finished the No. 3 seed in their region, beat Pepperell on the road in Round 1 and nearly beat eventual champions Callaway on the road in the second round, losing 16-9. Brent Greer and the Lions 3-5 defense will look to build from a great 2020 campaign in which they allowed an average of 9.6 points. The Lions have 3-star linebacker Stevie Bracey, who is committed to Virginia, while the Wildcats have 4-star tight end and Notre Dame commit Holden States. Westminster kicker Alex Bacchetta is committed to Penn State.

Rabun County Wildcats at Jefferson Dragons

2020 Records, 2021 rankings: Rabun County went 12-2 and is ranked No. 1 in 2A, Jefferson went 12-1 and is No. 1 in 4A

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Memorial Stadium, Jefferson

Last meeting: Jefferson won 28-14 in 2020.

Notes: This matchup features an early showdown of No. 1 teams, and a good test that could help either down the road as they chase a state championship. It will also feature two AJC Super 11 selections in Jefferson’s Malakai Starks and Rabun County’s Gunner Stockton — both of whom quarterback their teams, and both of whom are 4-stars committed to Georgia. Starks is listed as an athlete by recruiting services and is projected to play linebacker or safety at the next level, and Stockton is one of the country’s top dual threats. The Wildcats return nine starters from last year’s semifinal team. The Dragons reached the state title game last season.

Other games of note: Haralson County at Pepperell, South Atlanta at Heard County, Douglass at Washington, Swainsboro at Metter, Toombs County at Dodge County, Union County at Fannin County

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage and The Class 2A Blogcast on Twitter.