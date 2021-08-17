Screven County football becomes 8th to postpone opener because of COVID

Screven County has called off its first three football games after the school system announced late Monday a move to virtual learning through Labor Day.
Screven, a Class A Public school between Augusta and Savannah, won’t play Southeast Bulloch on Aug. 20, Savannah Christian on Aug. 27 and Hephzibah on Sept. 3 as scheduled because of COVID-19 concerns. Screven has open dates Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 and might reschedule some of those games.
That brings to eight the number of opening games in Georgia that have been canceled or postponed.
Fitzgerald on Monday postponed its football opener with Cairo and began the week in virtual learning. The two South Georgia teams were scheduled to play Friday night in Fitzgerald but now are tentatively scheduled to play Sept. 17.
Other games that are off the books are Glascock County vs. GSIC, Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals, Burke County vs. Benedictine, Sumter County vs. Westover, Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty and Crisp County vs. Tift County.
Westover will play at Tift County as a replacement game for both teams. A game between Richmond Academy and Hancock Central won’t be played, although no reason has been given.
About the Author