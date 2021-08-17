Screven County football becomes 8th to postpone opener because of COVID

Screven, a Class A Public school between Augusta and Savannah, won’t play Southeast Bulloch on Aug. 20, Savannah Christian on Aug. 27 and Hephzibah on Sept. 3 as scheduled because of COVID-19 concerns. Screven has open dates Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 and might reschedule some of those games.

That brings to eight the number of opening games in Georgia that have been canceled or postponed.