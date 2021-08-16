Preseason all-state teams: Class 2A

*Snubbed: Agostino’s younger teammate along the defensive line, Hevin Brown-Shuler, is a 6-4, 260-pounder with offers from Penn State, Georgia and Southern Cal. He has only a freshman high school season under his belt, though, albeit a good one. He was first-team all-Region 6-2A.

*Underrated: Bremen’s Blake Matthews might be the best multi-sport athlete in 2A. In spring, he was the Region 5-2A baseball player of the year and led Bremen to the semifinals. He’s a pitcher/outfielder. In football, he almost never came off the field for a quarterfinal team and put up 110 tackles at free safety and 517 receiving yards. He’s 6-3, 190 pounds. He committed to Troy football on July 30.

*What else is new: Rabun County has five picks on this team, all on offense. The Wildcats averaged 44.4 points per game last season.

OFFENSE

QB - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Sr.

RB - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.

RB - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, Jr.

RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, So.

WR - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County, Jr.

WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Sr.

OL - Avery Hill, Bremen, Sr.

OL - Nate Lewis, Jeff Davis, Sr.

OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Sr.

OL - Johnny Williams IV, Northeast, Jr.

ATH - Clay Hyatt, Haralson County, Sr.

PK - Brody Derringer, Bremen, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL - Xavier Agostino, Pace Academy, Sr.

DL - Riley Bell, Haralson County, Sr.

DL - Michael Crumbley, Putnam County, Sr.

DL - Marquez Harris, Columbia, Sr.

LB - Ty Anderson, Thomasville, Sr.

LB - Stevie Bracey, Lovett, Sr.

LB - Nick Jordan, Jefferson County

LB - E.J. Lightsey, Fitzgerald, Sr.

DB - Dicey Hopkins, Northeast, Sr.

DB - A.J. Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Sr.

DB - Blake Matthews, Bremen, Sr.

DB - Cameron Smith, Callaway, Sr.

P - Hayden Futch, Berrien, Jr.

Coming Tuesday: Class A Private

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.