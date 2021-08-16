Preseason all-state teams: Class 2A

Class 2A
*Best player: Gunner Stockton, Rabun County. What else is there to say? The senior quarterback, committed to Georgia, is 35-5 as a starter while averaging 3.1 TD passes per game. He needs 40 to break Trevor Lawrence’s career state record.
*Best position: Linebacker. All four have major Division I offers. E.J. Lightsey and Stevie Bracey made the Georgia Power 100.
*Most highly recruited: Stockton. The only other Class 2A seniors in the 247Sports Composite top 100 in Georgia are Lightsey and Bracey.
*That’s interesting: Pace Academy defensive tackle Xavier Agostino had a handful of FBS offers but committed to Harvard on July 15, his birthday. He plans to study computer science.
*Snubbed: Agostino’s younger teammate along the defensive line, Hevin Brown-Shuler, is a 6-4, 260-pounder with offers from Penn State, Georgia and Southern Cal. He has only a freshman high school season under his belt, though, albeit a good one. He was first-team all-Region 6-2A.
*Underrated: Bremen’s Blake Matthews might be the best multi-sport athlete in 2A. In spring, he was the Region 5-2A baseball player of the year and led Bremen to the semifinals. He’s a pitcher/outfielder. In football, he almost never came off the field for a quarterfinal team and put up 110 tackles at free safety and 517 receiving yards. He’s 6-3, 190 pounds. He committed to Troy football on July 30.
*What else is new: Rabun County has five picks on this team, all on offense. The Wildcats averaged 44.4 points per game last season.
OFFENSE
QB - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County, Sr.
RB - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta, Jr.
RB - D.J. Rogers, Pepperell, Jr.
RB - Lang Windham, Rabun County, So.
WR - Jaden Gibson, Rabun County, Jr.
WR - Brodie Swader, Dade County, Sr.
OL - Avery Hill, Bremen, Sr.
OL - Nate Lewis, Jeff Davis, Sr.
OL - Will McCraw, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Bear Old, Rabun County, Sr.
OL - Johnny Williams IV, Northeast, Jr.
ATH - Clay Hyatt, Haralson County, Sr.
PK - Brody Derringer, Bremen, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Xavier Agostino, Pace Academy, Sr.
DL - Riley Bell, Haralson County, Sr.
DL - Michael Crumbley, Putnam County, Sr.
DL - Marquez Harris, Columbia, Sr.
LB - Ty Anderson, Thomasville, Sr.
LB - Stevie Bracey, Lovett, Sr.
LB - Nick Jordan, Jefferson County
LB - E.J. Lightsey, Fitzgerald, Sr.
DB - Dicey Hopkins, Northeast, Sr.
DB - A.J. Hutchinson, Westside (Augusta), Sr.
DB - Blake Matthews, Bremen, Sr.
DB - Cameron Smith, Callaway, Sr.
P - Hayden Futch, Berrien, Jr.
Coming Tuesday: Class A Private
