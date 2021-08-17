4 Questions with GHSA executive director Robin Hines

2. In 2020, the GHSA did not assess forfeits or fines for canceling football games because of COVID. What is the current GHSA policy, and might the GHSA revert to the 2020 rule now that COVID is on the rise? ‘’We don’t want to penalize anybody, but the forfeiture rule is back in place. That’s where it is. But keep in mind the regions are the ones who determine who the playoff participants are. All of these regions should’ve had these conversations about what they’re going to do in case [of forfeits, meaning that it’s a region choice whether to count forfeits in region standings that determine playoff berths]. We just did a blanket, no-contest deal last year, but what constitutes a COVID game? Is it a shutdown of the program, or is it your starting quarterback is unable to participate? What determines that? We want the games to be played, and we have a 12-week regular season to play 10 [games], so there are spots to where you can go and make up those games. And that’s what we’re encouraging our schools to do. There are some games, for instance, in the first week that we’re waiting on confirmation that there’s maybe a couple of teams that got postponed or canceled that they’re going to get together and play that game. [It was announced later Monday that Tift County would play Westover on Friday after those teams lost their original season-opening opponents because of COVID shutdowns.] We’re looking at all those ways. The last thing that we want to do is penalize anyone financially. Typically there is a restitution rule in place, and there’s a fine from the GHSA [if a school forfeits and can’t meet it contractual obligation to play a game]. That holds true, but it’s certainly easy to wave that as we go forward.”

3. Talk about the state of Georgia. In all the different sports, if you were to look at the recipients of the Gatorade players of the year for each sport, the amount of future professional stars, college standouts that are coming through is pretty incredible right now. Where would you say Georgia high school athletics is overall right now? “I think we’re No. 1, there’s no question in my mind. We are a relatively large state, but there are those that are larger. California, Florida, New York, Texas, for instance. But as far as per capita of what the Georgia High School Association member schools put into the colleges, we’re No. 1, there’s no question about that. I just think it’s because there’s so much passion in the Southeast obviously for athletics, and we have the best coaches anywhere. Thing about it is, if you come to our [football] state championships, and you watch those eight games being played, there’s actually going to be 11 games this year with our girls flag football, I can promise you the level of coaching that you’re going to see is no different than you see on Saturdays and Sundays. These guys and gals, they just do a great job. I think that’s why we’re doing so well and we’re putting so many in the college ranks. And not just in football, but we’re a basketball state as well. ... Baseball as well. I do want to mention baseball this year. People are passionate about it, they’re ready to get back. ... The amount of tickets sold [reportedly around 24,000] was pretty close to what we did in football. Football was a little bit depressed because of the COVID and the uncertainty, but everybody started feeling better about it and getting outside, and baseball was just incredible. Those tournaments were just outstanding.’’ [The finals in classes 7A, 6A and 5A were played at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park.]