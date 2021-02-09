Class 2A blog: Week 12 rankings rundown

This is the final Tuesday we take a look at 2A’s ranked teams and where they stand at this point in the season, because next week the region tournaments begin. The AJC has already reported regions 1, 3 and 4 of 2A won’t play their tournaments, and that Region 6 will only invite its top six teams. Next week, this space will be used to track the progress of region tournaments played in 2A as we forge ahead to the state tournament, which begins Feb. 23.
Now, back to the routine. Below are the AJC’s Week 12 rankings for both the boys and girls.
Please note that all scheduled games mentioned here are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 concerns. All stats, schedules and records are courtesy of information contributed to MaxPreps.
Boys
1. Pace Academy (21-1)
Region record: 8-0 in 6-2A West (first place)
Notes: The Pace Academy Knights closed their regular season with a bang, going 4-0 highlighted by a 66-50 win Friday over No. 5 Lovett. The Knights also beat KIPP (72-43), Towers (94-29) and, in their regular season finale, Therrell (71-48). Their point total against Towers tied their season high from Jan. 29, when they beat Washington 94-52.
2. Swainsboro (14-1)
Region record: 11-0 in 2-2A (first place)
Notes: The Tigers returned from a 10-day absence to beat Vidalia (67-46) and Bacon County (55-40). They close the regular season Saturday at home against Jeff Davis (8-6, 6-3).
3. Washington County (11-1)
Region record: 9-0 in 3-2A (first place)
Notes: The Golden Hawks went 2-1 last week, beating Dodge County (76-41), Bleckley County (60-33). They lost their first game of the season to Region 4′s Laney, 59-58 in overtime. The Golden Hawks play three more games this week against Lamar County (5-16, 3-7), Northeast (11-2, 10-1) and Southwest (2-7, 2-7). They beat Northeast 68-61 on Jan. 15.
4. Lovett (14-6)
Region record: 5-2 in 6-2A West (second place)
Notes: The Lions went 1-1 last week, beating Washington 79-56 and losing to Pace Academy 66-50. They close their regular season Tuesday at home against Therrell (6-15, 1-6).
5. Thomasville (15-1)
Region record: 10-0 in 1-2A (first place)
Notes: The Bulldogs played just once last week, beating Berrien 61-37 in their regular season finale.
6. Chattooga (15-2)
Region record: 11-0 in 7-2A (first place)
Notes: Last week, the Indians ripped off wins over Coosa (48-44), Dade County (76-58) and then-No. 10 Model (51-48). The win over Model — their second against them in less than two weeks — knocked the Blue Devils from the rankings. The Indians close the season Tuesday at home against Pepperell (7-13, 2-9).
7. Columbia (15-5)
Region record: 7-0 in 6-2A East (first place)
Notes: Last week, the Eagles beat 5A’s Griffin (53-38) and McNair (81-45). They close their regular season Tuesday at home against Elite Scholars (2-12, 1-7).
8. Westside-Augusta (13-4)
Region record: 8-1 in 4-2A (second place)
Notes: The Patriots went 3-0 last week with wins over Glenn Hills (80-53), Oglethorpe County (73-55) and Josey (80-52). They close their regular season Tuesday on the road against the Butler Bulldogs (14-4, 11-1), who beat the Pats 56-47 on Jan. 19.
9. Banks County (17-7)
Region record: 5-1 in 8-2A (first place)
Notes: The Leopards are back in the rankings going 3-0 last week with two wins over Union County (64-45), and then Rabun County (55-52) in their regular season finale.
10. Laney (12-5)
Region record: 9-3 in 4-2A (third place)
Notes: Last week, the Wildcats beat Oglethorpe County (78-37), Josey (79-47) and Washington County (59-58 in overtime). The win over Washington County avenged a 54-51 to them on Dec. 11. This week the Wildcats play at Butler (14-4, 11-1) Tuesday and host Putnam County (8-7, 6-5) Friday in their regular season finale.
Girls
1. Elbert County (19-2)
Region record: 6-0 in 8-2A (first place)
Notes: The Lady Blue Devils went 2-0 last week, beating No. 4 Rabun County (51-47) and Union County (60-35) in their regular season finale.
2. Early County (10-0)
Region record: 6-0 in 1-2A (first place)
Notes: The Lady Bobcats didn’t play last week. They’ll play Thomasville (7-5 ,5-2) on Tuesday — a team they beat 60-31 on Jan. 2.
3. East Laurens (13-2)
Region record: 11-1 in 2-2A (first place)
Notes: The Lady Falcons’ regular season ended Jan. 30 with a 50-35 win over Vidalia.
4. Rabun County (17-5)
Region record: 4-2 in 8-2A (second place)
Notes: The Lady Wildcats lost to top-ranked Elbert County (51-47) and beat Banks County (62-34) last week. They closed their regular season Monday with a 72-31 win over Union County.
5. Lamar County (16-4)
Region record: 9-1 in 3-2A
Notes: Last week, the Lady Trojans beat Dodge County (64-41), Bleckley County (59-34) and Northeast (51-41). They play at No. 6 Washington County (10-1, 7-1) Tuesday and host Southwest (1-7, 1-7) Friday in their regular season finale. On Jan. 23, Lamar County beat Washington County 57-56.
6. Washington County (10-1)
Region record: 7-1 in 3-2A (second place)
Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks beat Bleckley County (62-32) and Laney (61-57) last week. On Tuesday, they’ll look to beat visiting No. 5 Lamar County (16-4, 9-1) in a rematch from Jan. 23, and on Friday they host Northeast (9-4, 6-3) in their regular season finale.
7. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)
Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (second place)
Notes: The Lady Wolverines, who were quarantined last week and haven’t played since Jan. 23, will play at Bacon County (5-8, 3-7) Wednesday, then host Toombs County (10-10, 6-5) Friday. They’ll play Bacon County again Saturday in their regular season finale.
8. Fannin County (15-4)
Region record: 10-0 in 7-2A (first place)
Notes: The Lady Rebels played just once last week, beating Pepperell 69-34. On Tuesday, they’ll travel to Model (9-10, 4-6) to play their regular season finale.
9. Heard County (16-4)
Region record: 5-1 in 5-2A (second place)
Notes: Last week, the Lady Braves beat Bremen (58-32) and Haralson County (58-38) but lost 58-53 to unranked Callaway. They play at Temple (4-16, 1-5) Tuesday and host Haralson County (15-4, 3-3) Friday in their regular season finale.
10. Butler (14-4)
Region record: 11-1 in 4-2A (first place)
Notes: Last week, the Lady Bulldogs beat Jefferson County (56-42), Putnam County (61-45) and Jefferson County (forfeit). They host Laney (11-5, 10-2) Tuesday and close their regular season at home Friday against Westside (7-12, 4-8).
