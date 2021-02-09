Class 2A blog: Week 12 rankings rundown

1. Pace Academy (21-1)

Region record: 8-0 in 6-2A West (first place)

Notes: The Pace Academy Knights closed their regular season with a bang, going 4-0 highlighted by a 66-50 win Friday over No. 5 Lovett. The Knights also beat KIPP (72-43), Towers (94-29) and, in their regular season finale, Therrell (71-48). Their point total against Towers tied their season high from Jan. 29, when they beat Washington 94-52.

2. Swainsboro (14-1)

Region record: 11-0 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Tigers returned from a 10-day absence to beat Vidalia (67-46) and Bacon County (55-40). They close the regular season Saturday at home against Jeff Davis (8-6, 6-3).

3. Washington County (11-1)

Region record: 9-0 in 3-2A (first place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks went 2-1 last week, beating Dodge County (76-41), Bleckley County (60-33). They lost their first game of the season to Region 4′s Laney, 59-58 in overtime. The Golden Hawks play three more games this week against Lamar County (5-16, 3-7), Northeast (11-2, 10-1) and Southwest (2-7, 2-7). They beat Northeast 68-61 on Jan. 15.

4. Lovett (14-6)

Region record: 5-2 in 6-2A West (second place)

Notes: The Lions went 1-1 last week, beating Washington 79-56 and losing to Pace Academy 66-50. They close their regular season Tuesday at home against Therrell (6-15, 1-6).

5. Thomasville (15-1)

Region record: 10-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Bulldogs played just once last week, beating Berrien 61-37 in their regular season finale.

6. Chattooga (15-2)

Region record: 11-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: Last week, the Indians ripped off wins over Coosa (48-44), Dade County (76-58) and then-No. 10 Model (51-48). The win over Model — their second against them in less than two weeks — knocked the Blue Devils from the rankings. The Indians close the season Tuesday at home against Pepperell (7-13, 2-9).

7. Columbia (15-5)

Region record: 7-0 in 6-2A East (first place)

Notes: Last week, the Eagles beat 5A’s Griffin (53-38) and McNair (81-45). They close their regular season Tuesday at home against Elite Scholars (2-12, 1-7).

8. Westside-Augusta (13-4)

Region record: 8-1 in 4-2A (second place)

Notes: The Patriots went 3-0 last week with wins over Glenn Hills (80-53), Oglethorpe County (73-55) and Josey (80-52). They close their regular season Tuesday on the road against the Butler Bulldogs (14-4, 11-1), who beat the Pats 56-47 on Jan. 19.

9. Banks County (17-7)

Region record: 5-1 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Leopards are back in the rankings going 3-0 last week with two wins over Union County (64-45), and then Rabun County (55-52) in their regular season finale.

10. Laney (12-5)

Region record: 9-3 in 4-2A (third place)

Notes: Last week, the Wildcats beat Oglethorpe County (78-37), Josey (79-47) and Washington County (59-58 in overtime). The win over Washington County avenged a 54-51 to them on Dec. 11. This week the Wildcats play at Butler (14-4, 11-1) Tuesday and host Putnam County (8-7, 6-5) Friday in their regular season finale.

Girls

1. Elbert County (19-2)

Region record: 6-0 in 8-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils went 2-0 last week, beating No. 4 Rabun County (51-47) and Union County (60-35) in their regular season finale.

2. Early County (10-0)

Region record: 6-0 in 1-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats didn’t play last week. They’ll play Thomasville (7-5 ,5-2) on Tuesday — a team they beat 60-31 on Jan. 2.

3. East Laurens (13-2)

Region record: 11-1 in 2-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Falcons’ regular season ended Jan. 30 with a 50-35 win over Vidalia.

4. Rabun County (17-5)

Region record: 4-2 in 8-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats lost to top-ranked Elbert County (51-47) and beat Banks County (62-34) last week. They closed their regular season Monday with a 72-31 win over Union County.

5. Lamar County (16-4)

Region record: 9-1 in 3-2A

Notes: Last week, the Lady Trojans beat Dodge County (64-41), Bleckley County (59-34) and Northeast (51-41). They play at No. 6 Washington County (10-1, 7-1) Tuesday and host Southwest (1-7, 1-7) Friday in their regular season finale. On Jan. 23, Lamar County beat Washington County 57-56.

6. Washington County (10-1)

Region record: 7-1 in 3-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks beat Bleckley County (62-32) and Laney (61-57) last week. On Tuesday, they’ll look to beat visiting No. 5 Lamar County (16-4, 9-1) in a rematch from Jan. 23, and on Friday they host Northeast (9-4, 6-3) in their regular season finale.

7. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)

Region record: 5-2 in 2-2A (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wolverines, who were quarantined last week and haven’t played since Jan. 23, will play at Bacon County (5-8, 3-7) Wednesday, then host Toombs County (10-10, 6-5) Friday. They’ll play Bacon County again Saturday in their regular season finale.

8. Fannin County (15-4)

Region record: 10-0 in 7-2A (first place)

Notes: The Lady Rebels played just once last week, beating Pepperell 69-34. On Tuesday, they’ll travel to Model (9-10, 4-6) to play their regular season finale.

9. Heard County (16-4)

Region record: 5-1 in 5-2A (second place)

Notes: Last week, the Lady Braves beat Bremen (58-32) and Haralson County (58-38) but lost 58-53 to unranked Callaway. They play at Temple (4-16, 1-5) Tuesday and host Haralson County (15-4, 3-3) Friday in their regular season finale.

10. Butler (14-4)

Region record: 11-1 in 4-2A (first place)

Notes: Last week, the Lady Bulldogs beat Jefferson County (56-42), Putnam County (61-45) and Jefferson County (forfeit). They host Laney (11-5, 10-2) Tuesday and close their regular season at home Friday against Westside (7-12, 4-8).

