At least 15 regions cancel basketball tournaments over COVID-19

Those that won’t have tournaments are regions 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Class 7A, Region 4 in Class 6A, regions 4 and 5 in Class 4A, regions 3, 5 and 6 in Class 5A, regions 1, 3 and 4 in Class 2A and regions 4 and 7 in Class 1A Private.

Region 6-2A is inviting only its top six teams. Region 3-3A has canceled the rest of its regular season but plans to have a tournament. Regions 1-7A is playing one game per night to limit contract. Regions 8-7A and 6-4A and probably others are playing at the site of the higher-seeded teams and no central location. Region 7-A Public is considering canceling but hasn’t made the call.

“Although the region basketball tournament is one of the most enjoyable experiences of a high school athletic season, it was unanimously agreed upon that our top priority is ensuring that we maximize the potential for our student-athletes to participate in the GHSA state playoffs,” said Marietta athletic director Craig McKinney, speaking for Region 3-7A, a region that also includes North Cobb, Harrison, Walton, North Paulding and Hillgrove.

“Any (COVID-19) exposure that occurs during a region tournament scheduled immediately prior to the state playoffs could eliminate multiple qualifying teams from participation,’' McKinney said. “We are in the business of maximizing opportunities for our student-athletes, which sometimes requires careful decision making.”

That makes this week more important for many teams. Marietta’s boys, in fifth place, stayed alive Tuesday night with a 55-54 victory over North Cobb. Marietta’s girls, tied for first place in Region 3, are in the clear.

Yarbrough said those regions opting out of tournaments are doing so out of safety and practicality.

“There are still school systems that are limiting or not allowing spectators at basketball games, so it becomes a huge financial obligation to host schools because they have to pay expenses for staffing and officials, and there’s no revenue being generated,” Yarbrough said.

“But the No. 1 reason is safety. They don’t want to have a region tournament where there’s the possibility that a player of a team tests positive and because of contact tracing there might be a number of teams that can’t play at state.”

Below are regions that have confirmed whether they are playing tournaments. For the schools in each of those regions, click here for the GHSA’s website.

This list will be updated as others confirm.

Not playing region tournament:

Region 2-7A

Region 3-7A

Region 4-7A

Region 5-7A

Region 4-6A

Region 3-5A

Region 5-5A

Region 6-5A

Region 4-4A

Region 5-4A

Region 1-2A

Region 3-2A

Region 4-2A

Region 4-A Private

Region 7-A Private

Playing region tournament:

Region 1-7A

Region 8-7A

Region 1-6A

Region 2-6A

Region 3-6A

Region 5-6A

Region 6-6A

Region 7-6A

Region 8-6A

Region 1-5A

Region 2-5A

Region 4-5A

Region 7-5A

Region 8-5A

Region 3-4A

Region 6-4A

Region 7-4A

Region 8-4A

Region 2-3A

Region 3-3A

Region 5-3A

Region 6-3A

Region 8-3A

Region 5-2A

Region 6-2A

Region 7-2A

Region 3-A Public

Region 4-A Public

Region 6-A Public

Region 7-A Public

Region 8-A Public

Region 2-A Private

Region 3-A Private

Region 5-A Private

Region 8-A Private