X

Boys basketball rankings: McEachern edges Pebblebrook in top 5 rematch

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 35 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

In Class 7A, No. 4 McEachern scored a 66-65 win over No. 3 Pebblebrook, but it did not shift the polls due to Pebblebrook’s previous 75-69 win back on Jan. 15. Richmond Hill was served a 40-38 defeat by Glynn Academy and fell from No. 6 to No. 8 in the Class 6A poll.

In Class 5A, Forest Park dropped four-straight losses and was replaced in the Class 5A poll by Cass, which debuts at No. 10. Class 4A saw Miller Grove ascend to No. 4 behind Spencer, Baldwin and No. 3 ranked Monroe.

LaFayette improved from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Class 3A poll and Monroe Area replaced Carver-Atlanta. In Class 2A, Laney replaced Model and returned to the poll at No. 10. St. Francis moved up to No. 9 in Class A Private and Manchester fell one slot to No. 10 in Class A Public following back-to-back one-point losses (51-50 to Chattahoochee County, 58-57 to Greenville).

Class 7A

1. Milton (21-2)

2. Grayson (17-3)

3. Pebblebrook (21-3)

4. McEachern (20-4)

5. Berkmar (18-5)

6. Cherokee (18-6)

7. South Forsyth (19-3)

8. Parkview (10-4)

9. North Gwinnett (16-7)

10. Norcross (17-6)

Class 6A

1. Wheeler (19-4)

2. Kell (15-5)

3. Chattahoochee (14-2)

4. Evans (18-2)

5. Lanier (15-5)

6. Shiloh (16-4)

7. Centennial (15-3)

8. Richmond Hill (17-2)

9. Douglas County (18-5)

10. Westlake (15-3)

Class 5A

1. St. Pius (20-2)

2. Eagle’s Landing (22-1)

3. Tri-Cities (19-4)

4. Veterans (17-0)

5. Woodward Academy (15-6)

6. Lithonia (12-2)

7. Jonesboro (16-4)

8. Dutchtown (18-7)

9. Clarke Central (15-6)

10. Cass (17-6)

Class 4A

1. Spencer (11-1)

2. Baldwin (11-0)

3. Monroe (16-4)

4. Miller Grove (11-4)

5. Stephenson (10-4)

6. Westover (10-5)

7. Luella (17-6)

8. Jefferson (16-4)

9. Bainbridge (13-7)

10. Cedar Shoals (15-7)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (19-4)

2. Hart County (17-3)

3. Windsor Forest (8-2)

4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)

5. Salem (14-4)

6. Cross Creek (16-4)

7. LaFayette (15-1)

8. Americus-Sumter (15-3)

9. White County (14-5)

10. Monroe Area (15-8)

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy (21-1)

2. Swainsboro (14-1)

3. Columbia (15-5)

4. Washington County (11-1)

5. Lovett (14-6)

6. Thomasville (15-1)

7. Chattooga (15-2)

8. Columbia (15-5)

9. Westside-Augusta (12-4)

10. Laney (12-5)

Class A Private

1. Providence Christian (18-3)

2. Galloway (13-1)

3. St. Anne Pacelli (12-3)

4. Greenforest Christian (12-4)

5. Mt. Pisgah (17-6)

6. Trinity Christian (15-7)

7. Christian Heritage (18-2)

8. First Presbyterian Day (15-1)

9. St. Francis (7-8)

10. Holy Innocents’ (8-3)

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter (21-0)

2. Dublin (23-1)

3. Bowdon (20-4)

4. Hancock Central (8-1)

5. Irwin County (16-4)

6. Towns County (16-3)

7. Chattahoochee County (9-1)

8. Lanier County (14-5)

9. Warren County (7-3)

10. Manchester (7-3)

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.