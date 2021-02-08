Boys basketball rankings: McEachern edges Pebblebrook in top 5 rematch

In Class 5A, Forest Park dropped four-straight losses and was replaced in the Class 5A poll by Cass, which debuts at No. 10. Class 4A saw Miller Grove ascend to No. 4 behind Spencer, Baldwin and No. 3 ranked Monroe.

LaFayette improved from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Class 3A poll and Monroe Area replaced Carver-Atlanta. In Class 2A, Laney replaced Model and returned to the poll at No. 10. St. Francis moved up to No. 9 in Class A Private and Manchester fell one slot to No. 10 in Class A Public following back-to-back one-point losses (51-50 to Chattahoochee County, 58-57 to Greenville).