Boys basketball rankings: McEachern edges Pebblebrook in top 5 rematch

In Class 7A, No. 4 McEachern scored a 66-65 win over No. 3 Pebblebrook, but it did not shift the polls due to Pebblebrook’s previous 75-69 win back on Jan. 15. Richmond Hill was served a 40-38 defeat by Glynn Academy and fell from No. 6 to No. 8 in the Class 6A poll.
In Class 5A, Forest Park dropped four-straight losses and was replaced in the Class 5A poll by Cass, which debuts at No. 10. Class 4A saw Miller Grove ascend to No. 4 behind Spencer, Baldwin and No. 3 ranked Monroe.
LaFayette improved from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Class 3A poll and Monroe Area replaced Carver-Atlanta. In Class 2A, Laney replaced Model and returned to the poll at No. 10. St. Francis moved up to No. 9 in Class A Private and Manchester fell one slot to No. 10 in Class A Public following back-to-back one-point losses (51-50 to Chattahoochee County, 58-57 to Greenville).
Class 7A
1. Milton (21-2)
2. Grayson (17-3)
3. Pebblebrook (21-3)
4. McEachern (20-4)
5. Berkmar (18-5)
6. Cherokee (18-6)
7. South Forsyth (19-3)
8. Parkview (10-4)
9. North Gwinnett (16-7)
10. Norcross (17-6)
Class 6A
1. Wheeler (19-4)
2. Kell (15-5)
3. Chattahoochee (14-2)
4. Evans (18-2)
5. Lanier (15-5)
6. Shiloh (16-4)
7. Centennial (15-3)
8. Richmond Hill (17-2)
9. Douglas County (18-5)
10. Westlake (15-3)
Class 5A
1. St. Pius (20-2)
2. Eagle’s Landing (22-1)
3. Tri-Cities (19-4)
4. Veterans (17-0)
5. Woodward Academy (15-6)
6. Lithonia (12-2)
7. Jonesboro (16-4)
8. Dutchtown (18-7)
9. Clarke Central (15-6)
10. Cass (17-6)
Class 4A
1. Spencer (11-1)
2. Baldwin (11-0)
3. Monroe (16-4)
4. Miller Grove (11-4)
5. Stephenson (10-4)
6. Westover (10-5)
7. Luella (17-6)
8. Jefferson (16-4)
9. Bainbridge (13-7)
10. Cedar Shoals (15-7)
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek (19-4)
2. Hart County (17-3)
3. Windsor Forest (8-2)
4. Johnson-Savannah (11-2)
5. Salem (14-4)
6. Cross Creek (16-4)
7. LaFayette (15-1)
8. Americus-Sumter (15-3)
9. White County (14-5)
10. Monroe Area (15-8)
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy (21-1)
2. Swainsboro (14-1)
3. Columbia (15-5)
4. Washington County (11-1)
5. Lovett (14-6)
6. Thomasville (15-1)
7. Chattooga (15-2)
8. Columbia (15-5)
9. Westside-Augusta (12-4)
10. Laney (12-5)
Class A Private
1. Providence Christian (18-3)
2. Galloway (13-1)
3. St. Anne Pacelli (12-3)
4. Greenforest Christian (12-4)
5. Mt. Pisgah (17-6)
6. Trinity Christian (15-7)
7. Christian Heritage (18-2)
8. First Presbyterian Day (15-1)
9. St. Francis (7-8)
10. Holy Innocents’ (8-3)
Class A Public
1. Drew Charter (21-0)
2. Dublin (23-1)
3. Bowdon (20-4)
4. Hancock Central (8-1)
5. Irwin County (16-4)
6. Towns County (16-3)
7. Chattahoochee County (9-1)
8. Lanier County (14-5)
9. Warren County (7-3)
10. Manchester (7-3)
