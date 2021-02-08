Girls basketball rankings: Elbert County moves to No. 1 in 2A

The Blue Devils beat Rabun County 51-47 and Union County 60-35 last week to improve to 19-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 8-2A, clinching the region’s regular-season title. Elbert County has won 10 consecutive games since a 55-41 loss to Class 4A Cedar Shoals on Jan. 8.

Rabun County was ranked No. 1 in early January after an 11-0 start, but consecutive losses to Class 4A No. 4 Jefferson and Elbert County the following week knocked the Tigers down to No. 4, where they have remained since.