Class 2A blog: State playoff predictions

Regardless, this is all meant to be entertaining blather while this tournament is played.

Last year, Pace Academy won on the boys’ side — a surprise to hardly anyone, seeing as how they moved down a classification after winning 3A the year prior. Can the Knights repeat and deliver fourth-year coach Sharman White a third straight title and 10th overall? They’re certainly in good shape, having reclaimed the No. 1 ranking with a Region 6 championship win over then-No. 1 Columbia, which had beaten the Knights on Dec. 7 to knock them from the top spot.