Class 2A blog: Winning continues for Rabun County girls

“We have seven seniors who provide a lot of leadership, so I’m not surprised they rose to the challenge,” Dillard said. “The seniors will do whatever it takes to win, and the way the rest of the team plays around them is a reflection of that.”

Senior wing Gracie Deetz leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding with averages of 14.2 points and seven boards, and sophomore guard Lucy Hood leads in assists (4.2) while scoring 11 points. Senior guard Sophie Woodard averages a team-high 4.1 steals to go with 10.1 points and senior wing Carley Haban averages 10.9 points.

Having four double-digit scorers exemplifies the Wildcats’ selflessness, and Dillard said the team has improved its ball-sharing as the season has progressed.

“They’ve done a real good job understanding we can have multiple scorers,” she said. “We’re starting to recognize the hot shooter in a particular game. And we have Gracie playing more at the post to create mismatches, and the team recognizes those mismatches. She’s a 6-foot wing and she’s able to create space off the dribble against post players.”

Despite the growing pains of adjusting to life without Southards, Dillard said there was no turning point in the season. If anything, they learned an important lesson from last year, when they went 0-3 against Elbert County and were eliminated in the second round.

“Last year we won our first 11 games but we didn’t finish well,” Dillard said. “This year, the team really understands that we’re not good enough yet to be where we want to at the end of the season. So, they’re working hard and they’re receptive to our film breakdowns, and they’re ready and willing to do whatever it takes to get better.”

Dillard believes the Wildcats left some wins on the table in non-region play, surrendering late leads to Murphy (N.C.), Habersham Central and Rabun Gap — they lost those games by an average of 3.3 points — but the focus now is securing the No. 1 seed from Region 8.

That means conquering Elbert County, a program that burst onto the scene last season as a sophomore-heavy squad to go 3-0 against the Wildcats. Though the Wildcats won the first meeting this season, the Blue Devils responded with a 45-41 home win on Tuesday.

Despite losing to Elbert County, having an earlier win over the Blue Devils gives the Wildcats the confidence needed moving forward.

“It was important to win after going 0-3 against them last year,” Dillard said.

In all likelihood, it will be one of the Wildcats or Blue Devils who wins 8-2A, with the two playing each other in the region championship. Taking the region trophy back from Elbert County is the team’s top goal, Dillard said.

“The No. 1 seed is important every year in that in guarantees you at least two home games and it alleviates travel, which is important for us and where we’re located,” she said. “For us, it’s more about winning region and less about the state tournament, because this year’s seniors were freshman when we won region at Elbert County. It’s important to return it this year.”

As for the playoffs, the Wildcats have qualified every year since 2009 and from 2016-2019, they reached the quarterfinals three times and the championship once. Dillard feels this team is capable of making one of those deep runs.

“We have to be at our best because there’s really talented teams out there,” she said. “Elbert County, Fannin County, (last year’s champions) Josey — and there are a lot of teams in the south that we don’t get to see, but that I know are talented. But I feel if we’re playing at our best we can compete with anyone in 2A.”