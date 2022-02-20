Hamburger icon
Boys basketball rankings: Defending champ Pace Academy retakes No. 1 ranking

Pace Academy head coach Sharman White shouts instructions during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Thursday, March 11, 2021 Pace Academy won 73-42 over Columbia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
36 minutes ago

Pace Academy is the team to beat in Class 2A boys basketball after all.

Pace, the defending champion, moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings this week after an 80-69 victory over previous No. 1 Columbia on Friday night in the Region 6 tournament final.

Pace beat Columbia in the 2021 state championship game, but Columbia beat Pace 71-69 on Dec. 7. Pace has won 17 games since.

The state tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also heading to state as a No. 1 team is McDonough in Class 4A despite not winning its region.

McDonough fell to No. 2 last week after losing to Fayette County in the Region 5-4A championship game Feb. 12. McDonough has won two of three from Fayette County this season.

While McDonough was taking the week off, previous-No. 1 Monroe of Albany lost to No. 4 Westover in the Region 1 final.

McDonough is back to No. 1, and Monroe is No. 2, though neither is a region champion.

Other No. 1-ranked teams entering the state tournament are Pebblebrook in 7A, Wheeler in 6A, Eagle’s Landing in 5A, Sandy Creek in 3A, Greenforest Christian in A Private and Drew Charter in A Public.

Class 7A

1. Pebblebrook (25-2)

2. Berkmar (22-4)

3. Milton (20-7)

4. Newton (21-5)

5. North Gwinnett (24-3)

6. Grayson (18-8)

7. Norcross (21-6)

8. East Coweta (17-9)

9. McEachern (14-9)

10. Hillgrove (22-3)

Class 6A

1. Wheeler (23-4)

2. Westlake (19-5)

3. Shiloh (21-5)

4. Buford (21-6)

5. Tucker (21-4)

6. River Ridge (22-5)

7. Sequoyah (22-6)

8. Grovetown (24-3)

9. Alexander (23-4)

10. Statesboro (23-3)

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing (23-3)

2. St. Pius (25-3)

3. Tri-Cities (18-5)

4. Chapel Hill (22-4)

5. Jonesboro (18-8)

6. Woodland-Stockbridge (22-5)

7. Lithonia (20-8)

8. Southwest DeKalb (20-7)

9. Walnut Grove (21-5)

10. Hiram (16-9)

Class 4A

1. McDonough (23-2)

2. Monroe (22-3)

3. Spencer (25-2)

4. Westover (21-3)

5. Baldwin (21-3)

6. Fayette County (20-8)

7. Jefferson (23-3)

8. Marist (18-9)

9. Druid Hills (23-4)

10. LaGrange (21-6)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (25-3)

2. Thomson (20-3)

3. Sumter County (25-2)

4. Salem (22-5)

5. Cross Creek (21-6)

6. Windsor Forest (19-5)

7. LaFayette (25-0)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (22-6)

9. Groves (16-5)

10. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (22-3)

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy (24-4)

2. Columbia (24-4)

3. Butler (18-6)

4. Westside-Augusta (23-3)

5. Vidalia (25-1)

6. Thomasville (22-4)

7. Washington County (21-4)

8. Northeast-Macon (18-9)

9. Callaway (18-6)

10. Rabun County (22-5)

Class A Private

1. Greenforest Christian (23-4)

2. Galloway (18-7)

3. King’s Ridge Christian (24-4)

4. Mount Pisgah Christian (21-6)

5. North Cobb Christian (17-7)

6. Christian Heritage (19-6)

7. Providence Christian (17-8)

8. Darlington (20-7)

9. Mount Vernon (14-9)

10. First Presbyterian Day (19-3)

Class A Public

1. Drew Charter (26-1)

2. Calhoun County (24-0)

3. Dublin (26-1)

4. Social Circle (27-0)

5. Manchester (25-2)

6. Warren County (21-3)

7. Lanier County (20-3)

8. Turner County (20-4)

9. Towns County (18-7)

10. Chattahoochee County (15-6)

