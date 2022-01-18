Class 2A blog: Columbia boys lean on experience

McCrary said the Eagles don’t value the win over Pace Academy higher than any other game despite the Knights beating them in the championship, because the focus now is to learn.

“We want our team to get the opportunity to see as many different styles of play as possible,” he said. “In the state playoffs, you’re seeing those teams for the first time, and they each play differently. So we’re preparing our guys way in advance on how to make adjustments on the fly and how to adapt to a play. Those are teaching moments and that’s what I’m in this game for.”

In addition to Lockhart, junior guards Rashaad Headges (14 points) and Kevin Bruce (seven points, three assists), and sophomore guard Jadan Baugh (defensive stopper) are key contributors. So is Terrell Wright, a 6-foot-8 junior wing who returns after missing last season.

The Eagles, who own a 3-0 region record, have eight regular season games remaining — all against 6-2A opponents. McCrary said he’d like to see more patience and role awareness from his team in the time between now and the postseason, and that the Eagles shouldn’t consider themselves the team to beat in 2A.

“The only way we can say that is at the end, if we win the championship Macon,” he said. “Until then, we’re just another 2A team fighting for the trophy.”