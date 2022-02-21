Girls basketball rankings: Five No. 1 teams seeking first state titles

Five of those teams – Brookwood of Class 7A, River Ridge of 6A, Luella of 4A, Lumpkin County of 3A and Lake Oconee Academy of A Public – are seeking their first state championships.

Brookwood beat No. 3 Grayson 55-52 last week to win the 4-7A title. It was the Broncos’ second victory in three meetings between the teams over the past two weeks. It also helped Brookwood maintain the narrowest of margins in the rankings over No. 2 North Forsyth, which has won 12 consecutive games and is undefeated against Georgia opponents this season.