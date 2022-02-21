Hamburger icon
Girls basketball rankings: Five No. 1 teams seeking first state titles

Let's celebrate: Woodward Academy players celebrate their 62-59 victory over Forest Park Thursday in the Class 5A girls state championship game in Macon.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Let's celebrate: Woodward Academy players celebrate their 62-59 victory over Forest Park Thursday in the Class 5A girls state championship game in Macon.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

All eight teams that were No. 1 in last week’s high school girls basketball rankings won their region tournaments and held on to the top spots heading into the state tournament, which opens with first-games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Five of those teams – Brookwood of Class 7A, River Ridge of 6A, Luella of 4A, Lumpkin County of 3A and Lake Oconee Academy of A Public – are seeking their first state championships.

Brookwood beat No. 3 Grayson 55-52 last week to win the 4-7A title. It was the Broncos’ second victory in three meetings between the teams over the past two weeks. It also helped Brookwood maintain the narrowest of margins in the rankings over No. 2 North Forsyth, which has won 12 consecutive games and is undefeated against Georgia opponents this season.

Class 5A Woodward Academy is the only defending state champion ranked No. 1 this week and is the favorite to win its fifth title. The War Eagles won the Region 3-5A championship Friday with a 55-33 victory over second-ranked Forest Park, which lost to Woodward in the state final last year.

Class A Private No. 1 Holy Innocents’ has won four state championships, including three in the past six seasons, and Class 2A No. 1 Fannin County won state championships in 1993 and 1999.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood (21-4)

2. North Forsyth (23-3)

3. Grayson (20-5)

4. Norcross (21-5)

5. Cherokee (21-5)

6. Harrison (23-3)

7. Archer (19-6)

8. South Forsyth (20-8)

9. West Forsyth (20-7)

10. Woodstock (18-9)

Class 6A

1. River Ridge (26-1)

2. Lovejoy (23-3)

3. Kell (24-2)

4. Hughes (22-6)

5. Brunswick (25-1)

6. Carrollton (23-4)

7. Sequoyah (20-7)

8. Buford (22-4)

9. Sprayberry (19-7)

10. Rome (23-4)

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy (24-2)

2. Forest Park (18-6)

3. Greenbrier (24-3)

4. Warner Robins (22-5)

5. Griffin (21-6)

6. Union Grove (21-4)

7. Jackson-Atlanta (16-3)

8. Loganville (19-7)

9. McIntosh (18-6)

10. Loganville (19-7)

Class 4A

1. Luella (23-3)

2. Carver-Columbus (23-3)

3. Jefferson (23-3)

4. Baldwin (23-2)

5. Marist (22-3)

6. Pickens (23-3)

7. Chestatee (20-8)

8. Arabia Mountain (19-6)

9. Dougherty (17-7)

10. Cedar Shoals (17-9)

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County (25-1)

2. Cross Creek (23-1)

3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (26-1)

4. Sumter County (21-6)

5. Greater Atlanta Christian (21-6)

6. East Jackson (23-3)

7. Pierce County (21-5)

8. Murray County (20-6)

9. Tattnall County (17-7)

10. East Forsyth (19-8)

Class 2A

1. Fannin County (24-2)

2. Rabun County (20-5)

3. Elbert County (23-4)

4. Northeast-Macon (20-6)

5. Swainsboro (19-2)

6. Josey (21-5)

7. Callaway (19-4)

8. Dodge County (22-3)

9. Thomasville (19-7)

10. Laney (15-7)

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents’ (24-2)

2. Mount Paran Christian (20-4)

3. St. Francis (23-3)

4. Hebron Christian (22-5)

5. Galloway (15-9)

6. Wesleyan (13-9)

7. Trinity Christian (21-5)

8. Deerfield-Windsor (19-4)

9. Savannah Country Day (21-4)

10. Darlington (20-6)

Class A Public

1. Lake Oconee Academy (21-1)

2. Montgomery County (23-2)

3. Screven County (20-3)

4. Schley County (17-4)

5. Taylor County (19-4)

6. Mt. Zion-Carroll (21-6)

7. Claxton (15-6)

8. Clinch County (15-3)

9. Dublin (20-8)

10. Bryan County (22-5)

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

