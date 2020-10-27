Class 2A blog: South Atlanta controls its region title destiny

If the Hornets were to lose one of their remaining region games and they finish 5-1 along with Lovett and Pace Academy, there’s no clear way to determine who wins that tiebreaker given that Lovett wasn’t one of South Atlanta’s final six games. Tiebreaker mini-games are out of the question for this season amid COVID-19 concerns, Region 6 secretary Myss Johnson-Jelks said.

She also said that, within the next week or so, Region 6 will meet to further discuss hypothetical three-way tiebreakers.

The Hornets' remaining games are against McNair (0-4, 0-4), KIPP (1-2, 2-2) and Columbia (3-1, 3-1).

Now, onto the rankings!

There was no change to the order of the top 8, but Lovett moved up one spot to No. 9, taking the place of the Early County, which was throttled in Region 1 play for the second week in a row.

For the Week 8 Friday night recap, go here.

Replacing the Bobcats in the polls are the Putnam County War Eagles, who are ranked for the first time since 2001 and are 7-0 for the first time since 1994.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (7-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

4. (4) Bleckley County (6-1)

5. (5) Haralson County (5-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (4-3)

7. (7) Toombs County (5-1)

8. (8) Cook (5-2)

9. (10) Lovett (4-2)

10. (NR) Putnam County (7-0)

Out: No. 9 Early County

Coming out later this week is Episode 8 of The Class 2A Blogcast. Topics include a deeper look into the Region 6 scenario described above, the Falcons getting back on the losing track for draft position and look at transferring during the pandemic-riddled 2020 football season, which is the topic of my weekly feature that runs online Thursdays and in print Fridays.

You can listen and subscribe to the Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms. Thanks for listening!

In brief:

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.