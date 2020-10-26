How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 8

3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (4-3)

4. (4) Brookwood (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newton (2-3)

5. (5) Norcross (7-0)

Last week: Beat Mill Creek 23-20. Jahni Clarke’s 1-yard run in the second overtime after Mill Creek had kicked a field goal was the game-winner. Mason Kaplan was 17-of-36 passing for 211 yards. Norcross held Mill Creek to 139 total yards and didn’t allow Mill Creek’s offense to score a touchdown in regulation, but an interception return tied the game 10-10 in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Discovery (2-4)

6. (7) Roswell (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 35-28. Ryan Hill rushed for 82 yards and scored on a 3-yard run in the final minutes to break a 28-28 tie. Robbie Roper was 10-for-17 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns and overcame two interceptions. Case Barrett had two sacks. Next: Nov. 6 at Milton (5-1)

7. (8) East Coweta (6-1)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 39-14. Jayden Bolton rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Amanyon Moss had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Spelios had four tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Campbell (2-5)

8. (9) Archer (3-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Berkmar (1-5)

9. (10) North Gwinnett (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (5-2)

10. (6) Cherokee (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Roswell 35-28. Cherokee led in total yards 466-342 but lost on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. A.J. Swann was 24-of-36 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Adarrius Harshaw had 10 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. Keith Adams Jr. rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Next: Friday at Etowah (0-6)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (5-2)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Shiloh (2-4)

3. (3) Valdosta (2-3)

Last week: Beat Westside, Fla. 41-0. Amari Jones was 15-of-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Tajh Sanders had seven receptions for 113 yards. Josh Hill had three sacks. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (3-4)

4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Nov. 2 at Tucker (2-1)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (6-1)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 45-14. Tyler Coleman was 14-of-16 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown. Evan Clarke rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Jordan Clark had three receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Vickers had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Brunswick (5-2)

6. (6) Westlake (5-1)

Last week: Beat Morrow 71-6. R.J. Johnson was 15-of-19 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns. Nine receivers caught passes. Nate Wiggins returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had a receiving touchdown. Corzavius Smart rushed for 91 yards on six carries. Next: Nov. 6 vs. North Atlanta (2-3)

7. (7) Allatoona (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sprayberry (4-2)

8. (8) Dacula (4-2)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 50-13. Kyle Efford rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Blaine Jenkins was 9-of-13 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Shiloh (2-4)

9. (9) Carrollton (4-1)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 56-0. Carrollton held Paulding to minus-12 yards rushing as Jared Nedd had three tackles for losses and Khristian Zachery had 3.5. Juan Nieves III forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Bryce Hicks rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. Next: Nov. 6 at East Paulding (3-3)

10. (10) Houston County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lee County (5-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Coffee 24-14. Ware County shut out Coffee in the second half after trailing 14-10. Thomas Castellanos was 21-of-34 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Mills had 66 yards rushing and 85 receiving. Ware became the ninth team in GHSA history to beat five ranked teams in the regular season. Next: Friday at Warner Robins (5-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat Calhoun 35-21. Justice Haynes rushed for 331 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries and completed a 41-yard pass to QB J.C. French. The game was tied 21-21 entering the fourth quarter, when Haynes scored his final two touchdowns. Englan Williams rushed for 132 yards. Next: Friday at Cartersville (6-1)

3. (3) Warner Robins (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (6-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-1)

Last week: Beat Hiram 51-26. Cartersville scored on each of its first six possessions. Stratton Tripp was 10-of-14 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Carlos Del Rio was 11-of-14 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (3-0)

5. (5) Calhoun (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 35-21. Jerrian Hames carried 16 times for 118 yards, although 74 came on one TD run on Calhoun’s first offensive play. The game was 21-21 entering the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (3-1)

6. (6) Coffee (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 24-14. A.J. Wilkerson was 10-of-24 passing for 124 yards and rushed for 69 yards. Brian Colbert intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (3-4)

7. (7) Ola (6-0)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 38-28. Jake Hall rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Ola led 30-6 at halftime and scored on its first offensive play of the fourth quarter for a 38-14 lead. Next: Friday at Jones County (3-3)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (3-3)

9. (9) St. Pius (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lithonia 42-12. Jack Tchienchou rushed for 97 yards on five carries, scored on a 72-yard run and returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown 10 seconds into the game. Jack Graham rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Shug Bentley intercepted two passes. Next: Nov. 6 at M.L. King (1-3)

10. (NR) Clarke Central (5-2)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 30-7. William Robinson was 12-of-18 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Justin Hodges had three receptions for 106 yards. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (5-1)

Out: No. 10 Veterans (4-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (4-0)

Last week: Game with Druid Hills canceled. Next: Friday at Arabia Mountain (2-2)

2. (2) Jefferson (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 49-0. Jefferson took a 42-0 lead at halftime and held Cedar Shoals to 56 total yards. Malaki Starks rushed for 117 yards on 12 carries. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Chestatee (0-6)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (5-0)

Last week: Beat Jordan 42-6. D.J. Riles was 12-of-17 passing for 164 yards and touchdowns to William Bonilla, Terrell Beasley and Jamari Riley. Jaiden Credle had 65 yards rushing and 78 receiving on 15 touches. Next: Friday vs. Troup (4-3)

4. (4) Stephenson (3-0)

Last week: Beat Miller Grove 19-7. Cordell Andrews returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and a 19-7 lead with 7:51 left. Matthew Carbon had 2.5 tackles for losses, and Stephenson held Mill Grove to 128 total yards, five first downs and no offensive touchdowns. Terrance Guffie rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Mays (3-4)

5. (5) Benedictine (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (0-6)

6. (6) Flowery Branch (4-2)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 42-35. Jaizen Ellingham rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns, the last one giving Flowery Branch the final margin in the second overtime. Flowery Branch then opened North Oconee’s final possession with a sack of Clemson commit Bubba Chandler, who passed for 295 yards, then forced three incompletions. Flowery Branch’s David Renard passed for 160 yards. Next: Friday at Cedar Shoals (1-4)

7. (7) Bainbridge (3-3)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 56-7. Quayde Hawkins was 19-of-22 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Monteric Robertson recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. Bainbridge led 42-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Dade Christian, Fla. (3-3)

8. (8) Islands (4-0)

Last week: Beat Beach 38-8. Donovan Davelaar rushed for 117 yards, and Jadon Adams threw four TD passes. Next: Nov. 6 at New Hampstead (4-0)

9. (9) Cedartown (4-2)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 44-8. C.J. Washington rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Harlem Diamond contributed 92 yards to Cedartown’s rushing total of 337. Next: Friday at Ridgeland (1-5)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 19-13. His team trailing 13-12, Georgia-committed WR/DB Javon Bullard scored on a 39-yard fourth-down reception from Derrick Lewis with less than four minutes remaining. He then had a fourth-down sack of West Laurens' quarterback with 1:42 left to clinch the victory. Next: Friday at Howard (2-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 33-6. Rashod Dubinion rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Austin Smith was 11-of-18 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown. DL Malachi Madison had a sack and two tackles for losses. Next: Nov. 5 vs. Westminster (3-2)

2. (3) Oconee County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 30-7. Jacob Wright was 4-for-7 passing for 104 yards and rushed for 110 yards on five carries. Eight ball carriers combined for 207 rushing yards. Carsen Stocklinski had two sacks and forced a fumble. Next: Nov. 6 at Monroe Area (6-1)

3. (4) Peach County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 14-13. After a scoreless first half, Peach took a 14-0 lead early in the fourth quarter on Christian Martin’s 5-yard TD pass to Dorrian Smith. Crisp got within 14-13 on a touchdown with less than two minutes left, but Peach forced an incomplete pass with heavy rush on the two-point conversion, then recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock. Next: Nov. 6 at Jackson (3-2)

4. (2) Crisp County (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 14-13. Trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter, Crisp got within one point on touchdowns by RB Marquise Palmer (83 yards rushing) and QB Ahmad Brown (115 passing) but threw incomplete on a two-point conversion attempt inside of two minutes left. Next: Friday at Jackson (3-2)

5. (6) Appling County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 69-12. Kobe Jones rushed for 109 yards on three carries. Using 10 ball carries, Appling rushed for 326 yards and seven touchdowns. Appling held Long to 90 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (0-6)

6. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove 33-6. Branan Rountree kicked field goals of 47 and 40 yards, but GAC managed only 133 total yards and suffered four turnovers against the No. 1 team. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (2-2)

7. (7) Rockmart (5-1)

Last week: Beat Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 45-14. Javin Whatley rushed for 185 yards and passed for 83. Rockmart had 474 total yards, 391 rushing. OLB Dalvin Millhollan had two sacks, and DB Jai Penson forced two fumbles, recovering one for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (3-4)

8. (8) Pierce County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 49-7. L.J. Newton rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Jermaine Brewton was 8-of-10 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both to Maleek Chandel. Pierce led 49-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Madison County, Fla. (7-1)

9. (9) Sandy Creek (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

10. (10) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lumpkin County (0-6)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

Last week: Game with Haralson County postponed. Next: Nov. 13 at Temple (5-2)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (7-0)

Last week: Beat Early County 42-7. Rashard Davis was 6-of-11 passing for 160 yards. Chance Gamble had 98 yards from scrimmage on six touches. Fitzgerald held Early to 211 total yards and 5-of-16 passing. Next: Friday vs. Worth County (3-4)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Columbia Academy, Tenn. 42-6. Gunner Stockton was 15-of-19 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Lang Windham rushed for 122 yards on nine carries. Adriel Clark had four receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Banks County (1-6)

4. (4) Bleckley County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lamar County 30-0. Jahvon Butler rushed for 123 yards, and Dominic Sasser was 13-of-20 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Bleckley County held Lamar to 97 total yards. Next: Thursday at Northeast (4-1)

5. (5) Haralson County (5-0)

Last week: Game with Callaway postponed. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Heard County (4-3)

6. (6) Thomasville (4-3)

Last week: Beat Worth County 56-27. Ronnie Baker was 18-of-26 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 88 yards. Ricky Fulton (165) and Malik Harper (110) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Fulton scored four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cook (5-2)

7. (7) Toombs County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 35-28. In a two-overtime win, Derrick Mincey rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Chandler Lynn rushed for 86 yards and passed for 50. Sophomore DL Wil Watts had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (5-1)

8. (8) Cook (5-2)

Last week: Beat Berrien 30-3. Tony Blanding was 11-of-16 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Jamarion Walker rushed for 126 yards. Andre Jackson had three tackles for losses and a sack. Next: Friday at Thomasville (4-3)

9. (10) Lovett (4-2)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 26-0. Lovett held KIPP to 54 yards rushing and 8-of-23 passing and pulled away after leading 6-0 at halftime. Stevie Bracie had eight solo tackles, one for a 5-yard loss. Next: Friday vs. Towers (1-2)

10. (NR) Putnam County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 55-6. Putnam County had only 12 offensive snaps in the first half and scored on six of them to take a 41-0 lead. DL Michael Crumbley had four tackles for losses and blocked a punt. Glenn Hills was held to negative yards until the final drive of the game. Putnam County is ranked for the first time since 2001 and 7-0 for the first time since 1994. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Jefferson County (3-2)

Out: No. 9 Early County (3-2)

Class A Private

1. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 41-7. Brock Vandagriff was 13-of-24 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Johnson had five receptions for 102 yards, and his 66-yard punt return with seven minutes left in the third quarter made the score 14-0. B.J. Green had three sacks. Next: Friday at George Walton Academy (5-0)

2. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-3)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy by forfeit. Next: Friday vs. Pacelli (5-0)

3. (4) Fellowship Christian (6-0)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 63-0. Murphy Reeves rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Fellowship led 42-0 at halftime. Nathan Nardone returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. Lawson Haigler scored on a 4-yard run and 65-yard return of a kick that he blocked. Next: Friday at King’s Ridge Christian (2-2)

4. (1) Athens Academy (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 41-7. Palmer Bush was 9-of-17 passing for 162 yards, and Deion Colzie caught two passes for 88 yards in limited action. Tre Hawkins rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries. The game was scoreless at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Loganville Christian (2-4)

5. (5) Wesleyan (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (2-4)

6. (6) Aquinas (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (2-3)

7. (7) Christian Heritage (5-1)

Last week: Beat Walker 35-0. Evan Lester had seven receptions for 258 yards and scored on plays of 21, 45 and 69 yards. Next: Friday vs. Darlington (5-2)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-1)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 35-20. Backup QB Walker Ormsby threw TD passes of 80 and 35 yards to Isaiah Williams as North Cobb Christian took a 35-14 halftime lead. Starting QB Luke Brock was injured after scoring on a 53-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Walker (1-6)

9. (9) Trinity Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 20-12. Henry Broadnax, a sophomore who entered the game when starting QB David Dallas was shaken up, threw a 55-yad TD pass to Danny Baird for a 20-6 lead with 3:43 left in the third quarter. Noah Maupin kicked field goals of 49 and 37 yards. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Brookstone (3-3)

10. (10) Savannah Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Calvary Day (4-3)

Class A Public

1. (1) Metter (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (4-2)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 50-6. Gabe Benyard scored on a 60-yard run and interceptions of 65 yards and 42 yards in the first 15:02. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Charlton County (3-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 44-0. Nitavion Burrus was 7-of-9 passing for 142 yards and rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns in limited time as Brooks led 42-0 at halftime before tacking on a safety. Next: Friday at Charlton County (3-3)

4. (4) Commerce (6-1)

Last week: Beat Towns County 55-7. Commerce rushed for 424 yards, getting 167 on seven carries from Sammy Brown and 95 on four by Tyelon Brock. Brown also scored on a 22-yard pass. Next: Nov. 6 at Social Circle (2-5)

5. (5) Dublin (5-1)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 35-28. Markell Mitchell threw a 15-yard TD pass to Gabriel Guyton for a 35-20 lead midway in the third quarter, and Dublin held off Wilcox County through a scoreless fourth. Markell was 3-of-5 passing but with two touchdowns. J.T. Wright rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (1-5)

6. (6) Macon County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Schley County 28-7. Landon Austin had 61 yards rushing and 55 receiving on eight touches and scored three touchdowns. Jakalen Williams was 10-of-18 passing for 155 yards. Shelquavius Byse was in on 16 tackles. Next: Friday at Greenville (1-5)

7. (7) Pelham (3-1)

Last week: Beat Miller County 24-6. Brantley Shiver passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns, and Cameron Bailey returned an interception for a touchdown. Pelham led 24-0 at halftime. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Terrell County (3-2)

8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)

Last week: Game with Greene County canceled. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Lincoln County (4-2)

9. (9) Wilcox County (5-2)

Last week: Lost to Dublin 35-28. Wilcox led 322-280 in total yards but also led in turnovers 3-1. Abe Stowe rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and was 7-of-16 passing for 50 yards. Martez Thrower rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Thursday at Dooly County (1-2)

10. (10) Chattahoochee County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Taylor County (5-1)

