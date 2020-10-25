X

Football rankings: Prince Avenue moves up to No. 1 in 1A Private

Cedar Grove wide receiver Trevon Ferrell (11) scores in the second half their 33-6 victory Friday, Oct. 25, 2020, over Greater Atlanta Christian in Norcross.

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb

Prince Avenue Christian is the new No. 1 team in Class 1A Private after beating previous No. 1 Athens Academy 41-7 Friday in an game that strangely was scoreless at halftime.

Prince Avenue is No. 1 for the first time since the 2015 playoffs. Athens Academy had won four straight in the Athens-area rivalry. Neither Oconee County private school has won a state title, but both have gone deep into playoffs, often ruined by five-time champion Eagle’s Landing Christian, which is ranked No. 2. Athens Academy is now No. 4.

The rankings were largely unchanged otherwise as 26 top-10 teams, including five ranked No. 1, had the week off.

Class 7A

1. (1) Lowndes (5-0)

2. (2) Grayson (6-0)

3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)

4. (4) Brookwood (6-0)

5. (5) Norcross (7-0)

6. (7) Roswell (6-0)

7. (8) East Coweta (6-1)

8. (9) Archer (3-3)

9. (10) North Gwinnett (5-2)

10. (6) Cherokee (6-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Lee County (5-1)

2. (2) Buford (4-1)

3. (3) Valdosta (2-2)

4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)

5. (5) Richmond Hill (6-1)

6. (6) Westlake (5-1)

7. (7) Allatoona (5-0)

8. (8) Dacula (4-2)

9. (9) Carrollton (4-1)

10. (10) Houston County (5-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (6-0)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (4-1)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-1)

5. (5) Calhoun (5-2)

6. (6) Coffee (5-2)

7. (7) Ola (6-0)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (5-1)

9. (9) St. Pius X (5-1)

10. (NR) Clarke Central (5-2)

Out: No. 10 Veterans

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (4-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (6-0)

3. (3) Carver-Columbus (5-0)

4. (4) Stephenson (3-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (5-2)

6. (6) Flowery Branch (4-2)

7. (7) Bainbridge (3-3)

8. (8) Islands (4-0)

9. (9) Cedartown (4-2)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-0)

2. (3) Oconee County (7-0)

3. (4) Peach County (5-1)

4. (2) Crisp County (5-1)

5. (6) Appling County (6-0)

6. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)

7. (7) Rockmart (5-1)

8. (8) Pierce County (5-1)

9. (9) Sandy Creek (2-2)

10. (10) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (7-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)

4. (4) Bleckley County (6-1)

5. (5) Haralson County (5-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (4-3)

7. (7) Toombs County (5-1)

8. (8) Cook (5-2)

9. (10) Lovett (4-2)

10. (NR) Putnam County (7-0)

Out: No. 9 Early County

Class 1A Private

1. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

2. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-3)

3. (4) Fellowship Christian (6-0)

4. (1) Athens Academy (6-1)

5. (5) Wesleyan (4-2)

6. (6) Aquinas (7-0)

7. (7) Christian Heritage (5-1)

8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-1)

9. (9) Trinity Christian (5-2)

10. (10) Savannah Christian (6-1)

Class 1A Public

1. (1) Metter (6-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (5-2)

3. (3) Brooks County (6-1)

4. (4) Commerce (6-1)

5. (5) Dublin (5-1)

6. (6) Macon County (5-1)

7. (7) Pelham (3-1)

8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)

9. (9) Wilcox County (5-2)

10. (10) Chattahoochee County (5-0)

