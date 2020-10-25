Football rankings: Prince Avenue moves up to No. 1 in 1A Private

Prince Avenue Christian is the new No. 1 team in Class 1A Private after beating previous No. 1 Athens Academy 41-7 Friday in an game that strangely was scoreless at halftime.
Prince Avenue is No. 1 for the first time since the 2015 playoffs. Athens Academy had won four straight in the Athens-area rivalry. Neither Oconee County private school has won a state title, but both have gone deep into playoffs, often ruined by five-time champion Eagle’s Landing Christian, which is ranked No. 2. Athens Academy is now No. 4.
The rankings were largely unchanged otherwise as 26 top-10 teams, including five ranked No. 1, had the week off.
Class 7A
1. (1) Lowndes (5-0)
2. (2) Grayson (6-0)
3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)
4. (4) Brookwood (6-0)
5. (5) Norcross (7-0)
6. (7) Roswell (6-0)
7. (8) East Coweta (6-1)
8. (9) Archer (3-3)
9. (10) North Gwinnett (5-2)
10. (6) Cherokee (6-1)
Class 6A
1. (1) Lee County (5-1)
2. (2) Buford (4-1)
3. (3) Valdosta (2-2)
4. (4) Lovejoy (6-0)
5. (5) Richmond Hill (6-1)
6. (6) Westlake (5-1)
7. (7) Allatoona (5-0)
8. (8) Dacula (4-2)
9. (9) Carrollton (4-1)
10. (10) Houston County (5-2)
Class 5A
1. (1) Ware County (6-0)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (3-0)
3. (3) Warner Robins (4-1)
4. (4) Cartersville (6-1)
5. (5) Calhoun (5-2)
6. (6) Coffee (5-2)
7. (7) Ola (6-0)
8. (8) Starr’s Mill (5-1)
9. (9) St. Pius X (5-1)
10. (NR) Clarke Central (5-2)
Out: No. 10 Veterans
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (4-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (6-0)
3. (3) Carver-Columbus (5-0)
4. (4) Stephenson (3-0)
5. (5) Benedictine (5-2)
6. (6) Flowery Branch (4-2)
7. (7) Bainbridge (3-3)
8. (8) Islands (4-0)
9. (9) Cedartown (4-2)
10. (10) Baldwin (3-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (4-0)
2. (3) Oconee County (7-0)
3. (4) Peach County (5-1)
4. (2) Crisp County (5-1)
5. (6) Appling County (6-0)
6. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-1)
7. (7) Rockmart (5-1)
8. (8) Pierce County (5-1)
9. (9) Sandy Creek (2-2)
10. (10) Cherokee Bluff (6-0)
Class 2A
1. (1) Callaway (4-0)
2. (2) Fitzgerald (7-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (6-1)
4. (4) Bleckley County (6-1)
5. (5) Haralson County (5-0)
6. (6) Thomasville (4-3)
7. (7) Toombs County (5-1)
8. (8) Cook (5-2)
9. (10) Lovett (4-2)
10. (NR) Putnam County (7-0)
Out: No. 9 Early County
Class 1A Private
1. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)
2. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (3-3)
3. (4) Fellowship Christian (6-0)
4. (1) Athens Academy (6-1)
5. (5) Wesleyan (4-2)
6. (6) Aquinas (7-0)
7. (7) Christian Heritage (5-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-1)
9. (9) Trinity Christian (5-2)
10. (10) Savannah Christian (6-1)
Class 1A Public
1. (1) Metter (6-0)
2. (2) Irwin County (5-2)
3. (3) Brooks County (6-1)
4. (4) Commerce (6-1)
5. (5) Dublin (5-1)
6. (6) Macon County (5-1)
7. (7) Pelham (3-1)
8. (8) Washington-Wilkes (5-0)
9. (9) Wilcox County (5-2)
10. (10) Chattahoochee County (5-0)
