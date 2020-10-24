Class 2A blog: Week 8 Friday night recap

Earlier in the season, the Toombs County Bulldogs catapulted into the rankings at No. 7 for the first time since 2001, only to drop from the polls with a loss the following week. On Friday, after regaining their place at No. 7 with impressive wins, including one over a ranked team, they were determined to not let that happen again.
At home against the unranked Bacon County Red Raiders in a Region 2 contest, the Bulldogs won 35-28 in double overtime to improve to 5-1, 1-0. The Red Raiders dropped to 4-3, 0-2.
You can watch the game in its entirety on the Toombs County Schools YouTube channel.
The Bulldogs, who were fresh off a bye, have now won three in a row. They last played Oct. 9, when they beat Class 1A Public’s then-No. 3 Macon County, 17-14 on the road. Up next is a road game against Jeff Davis.
The Red Raiders will host Swainsboro next week.
Though no ranked teams were on bye, top-ranked Callaway’s game against No. 5 Haralson County, originally schedule for Friday, is now tentatively scheduled to be played on Tuesday.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- In Region 1, the No. 2 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane throttled the No. 9 Early County Bobcats by a score of 42-7. The Dothan Eagle has details in its roundup. The Purple Hurricane are now 4-0 against ranked teams this season. They move to 7-0, 2-0 while the Bobcats drop to 3-2, 0-2. For the Bobcats, they will fall from the rankings after being as high as No. 5 just two weeks ago. It’s their second lopsided loss in a row, as last week Thomasville beat them 31-14. Fitzgerald hosts Worth County next week and Early County travels to Berrien.
- The No. 3 Rabun County Wildcats defeated Columbia Academy (Tenn.) on the road by a score of 42-6 to move to 6-1. AccessWDUN has details. The Wildcats open Region 8 play against Banks County next week.
- In Region 3, the No. 4 Bleckley County Royals beat the Lamar County Trojans 30-0 to improve to 6-1, 3-0 and drop the Trojans to 3-4, 1-2. You can watch the game in its entirety on the Bleckley County Royals Football YouTube channel. and Dave Whitaker has a writeup for The Bleckley Progress. The Royals play at Northeast on Thursday, and the Trojans host Dodge County on Friday.
- In Region 1, the No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs coasted to a 56-28 win over the Worth County Rams to move to 4-3, 2-0 and drop the Rams to 3-4, 0-2. Clint Thompson has a game story for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. The Bulldogs host the No. 8 Cook Hornets next week, while the Rams travel to Fitzgerald.
- The No. 9 Cook Hornets made easy work of Berrien, winning 30-3 to improve to 5-2, 2-0 in Region 1. Berrien dropped to 2-5, 0-2 and will host Early County next week. The Hornets travel to No. 6 Thomasville.
- In Region 6, The No. 10 Lovett Lions beat KIPP 26-0 to move to 4-2, 3-1, while KIPP dropped to 2-3, 1-3. The Lions host Towers next week, while KIPP travels to Columbia.
