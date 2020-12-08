Class 2A blog: In brief — Maybe no tougher path to title than Callaway’s

Episode 14 of The Class 2A Blogcast is now available. To break down the quarterfinals, this week’s guests are WALB sports director Paige Dauer, WJBF sports director Brendan Robertson, voice of the Callaway Cavaliers and West Georgia Podcast host Andrew Caraway and Blitz founder Brian Carter. Listen in the embedded player below or download on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio.
The quarterfinals are next and will feature plenty of intriguing matchups. Notably, there’s only one instance where two No. 1 seeds will face off, and that’s in the upper-right quadrant, where the top-ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane (11-0) travel to the No. 7 Fannin County Rebels (10-0).
In the lower-right quadrant, the Bremen Blue Devils travel to No. 5 Jefferson County as the tournament’s only remaining No. 3 seed.
And in the upper-right quadrant, you have the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers. On Friday, they beat the No. 4 Lovett Lions. Now, they’ll host the No. 3 Thomasville Bulldogs. Should they survive, there’s a good chance they’ll play No. 2 Rabun County. If they win that, there’s a possibility they’d face No. 1 Fitzgerald in the championship. So, for the Cavs to win their first-ever state title, they may have to beat the Nos. 1-4 teams in descending order. The likelihood that’s ever happened, regardless of classification or state, is slim.
The cliche goes, “to be the best, you have to beat the best,” but I doubt whoever came up with that saying — professional wrestling legend Ric Flair is the first credited with using a similar catchphrase in the 1980s — had that tall of an order in mind.
Mathematically, it’s impossible to have a tougher path to a championship from a rankings standpoint. In my time covering Class 2A, which began in 2013, I can certainly recall difficult routes to the hardware. In 2015, the road-warrior Pace Academy Knights won their first and only title as a No. 4 seed. In 2017, the Hapeville Charter Hornets won their first and only title after losing three consecutive coin tosses to play on the road, starting with top-ranked defending champions Benedictine in the quarterfinals. When the title game was postponed and moved from the warm, indoor confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 15 miles from school campus, they again lost a coin toss and were forced to travel 120 miles north into the cold mountain town of Tiger to play Rabun County.
While the paths of Pace Academy and Hapeville Charter were arduous, Callaway’s potential road may top that.
Now, onto my predictions. Here’s where they currently stand:
(For enlarged bracket, right-click and open in new tab.)
Credit: Predictions by Adam Krohn
Another round, another of my semifinalists eliminated. I was pulling for South Atlanta’s continued rise because the up-and-coming underdog makes for a good story. That they’re based here in Atlanta is also a bonus. However, in Episode 12 of The Class 2A Blogcast (at the 2:05:16 mark), which was an in-depth preview into the state tournament, I had originally picked Bremen to win the lower-right quadrant. However, when it came time to post my predictions in the blog, I talked myself out of picking the Blue Devils to make it past the second round. Perhaps I should have stuck with them. However, Jefferson County is looking very strong and is currently my pick to win the quadrant.
The Bleckley County Royals continue to make me eat my prediction of their first-round exit, once again making easy work of a ranked opponent by beating No. 6 Early County 41-7. When they eliminated Vidalia last week, I pivoted to Rabun County as my favorite to emerge from that quadrant, and that hasn’t changed.
On both sides of the upper bracket, the teams I picked to meet in the championship game — No. 3 Thomasville and No. 1 Fitzgerald — appear to be playing at the level necessary to make it that far, though both have tough challenges on the road this week. I still pick them to prevail and advance to the semis.
So though my bracket has taken a beating, my finalists are still firmly in the mix heading into the quarterfinals.
In brief:
- The all-region team for 7-2A has been released and Fannin County Rebels senior quarterback Luke Holloway is player of the year. His teammate, senior linebacker Micah O’Neal, is defensive player of the year and Rebels coach Chad Cheatham is coach of the year. Dade County senior quarterback Makinley Everett is offensive player of the year.
- Cheatham was also named one of Parker Resources’ top coaches of the week.
- Cheatham was recently featured in GHSF Daily’s “4 questions with...”
- Here’s a list compiled by GHSF Daily of the last time each remaining quarterfinalist reached this point in the season.
- Attention media: The GHSA has released it guidelines for covering the state championships, which will be held Dec. 28-30 at Center Parc Stadium in downtown Atlanta.
- NwGA Football has named Temple senior Wyatt Bixler as the area’s top voted offensive lineman.
- NwGA awarded Dade County’s Makinley Everett with “viewers choice” after he threw for 2,085 yards and 24 touchdowns.
- The Bleckley County Royals’ players of the week are Cale Rowland (overall), Jahvon Butler and Amarius Mims (offensive), Demetrius Pope, Scooter Slappy, Omari Jackson (defensive) and Caden Maxwell and Nazario Johnson (special teams).
- Here’s a picture of the Lovett Lions seniors, who bid farewell to their football prep careers on Friday in LaGrange.
- Anfernee Patterson of The Atlanta Voice recaps South Atlanta’s historic season.
- Rabun County’s Adriel Clark tied the state record for touchdown receptions in a season in Round 2, hauling in three to bring his total to 27. Last year as a junior for Riverside Military, he reeled in 15 touchdown catches.
- Here’s Heard County linebacker Chief Borders, who is committed to Florida, posing with a Fannin County fan on Friday.
- Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets coach Lance Helton has some words for his team, which saw its season come to an end on Friday — but not before the Jackets won their first playoff game since 1997.
- Dodge County’s seniors are conquerors, according to Indians assistant Matt Herring. The Indians saw their season end Friday.
- WTVM has highlights of Callaway’s 16-9 win over Lovett.
- When Riverside Military was forced to cancel its football season, all senior players transferred out. One of them, Wylie McDonald, recently won a state title in Tennessee with McCallie.
- AllOnGeorgia’s Casie Bryant chronicled the final game of the Chattooga Indians’ season, which was played without fans in attendance.
- Callaway’s Osiris Rivas was invited to participate in the Georgia vs. Florida High Schoool Showcase.
- Here’s a heartwarming story out of Fannin County.
Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage on Twitter. Listen and subscribe to The Class 2A Blogcast on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify or iHeartRadio among other platforms.
About the Author