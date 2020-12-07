List: Most recent trip to quarterfinals for the 64 remaining teams

More than half of this year’s 64 quarterfinal teams – 33, to be exact – also made the quarters in 2019. Here are the quarterfinal teams with their most recent appearance in a GHSA quarterfinal.
First
Hughes
River Ridge
1995
Fannin County
1998
Riverdale
2002
Cedartown
2005
Washington-Wilkes
2006
Bleckley County
2007
Perry
2011
Appling County
Bremen
West Forsyth
2012
George Walton Academy
2013
Carver (Columbus)
Norcross
2015
Collins Hill
2016
Ware County
Westlake
2017
Carver (Atlanta)
Trinity Christian
2018
Bainbridge
Benedictine
Calhoun
Calvary Day
Colquitt County
Commerce
Eastside
Fitzgerald
Jefferson County
Milton
Pierce County
Prince Avenue Christian
2019
Allatoona, Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Buford, Callaway, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Crisp County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Irwin County, Jefferson, Jones County, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lowndes, Marist, Metter, Oconee County, Parkview, Peach County, Rabun County, Savannah Christian, Thomasville, Valdosta, Warner Robins, Warren County, Wesleyan
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author