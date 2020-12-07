X

List: Most recent trip to quarterfinals for the 64 remaining teams

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

More than half of this year’s 64 quarterfinal teams – 33, to be exact – also made the quarters in 2019. Here are the quarterfinal teams with their most recent appearance in a GHSA quarterfinal.

First

Hughes

River Ridge

1995

Fannin County

1998

Riverdale

2002

Cedartown

2005

Washington-Wilkes

2006

Bleckley County

2007

Perry

2011

Appling County

Bremen

West Forsyth

2012

George Walton Academy

2013

Carver (Columbus)

Norcross

2015

Collins Hill

2016

Ware County

Westlake

2017

Carver (Atlanta)

Trinity Christian

2018

Bainbridge

Benedictine

Calhoun

Calvary Day

Colquitt County

Commerce

Eastside

Fitzgerald

Jefferson County

Milton

Pierce County

Prince Avenue Christian

2019

Allatoona, Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Buford, Callaway, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cedar Grove, Clinch County, Coffee, Crisp County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian, Grayson, Greater Atlanta Christian, Irwin County, Jefferson, Jones County, Lee County, Lincoln County, Lowndes, Marist, Metter, Oconee County, Parkview, Peach County, Rabun County, Savannah Christian, Thomasville, Valdosta, Warner Robins, Warren County, Wesleyan

