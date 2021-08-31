Class 2A blog: In brief — Fitzgerald’s trick play gamble pays off

For a recap of Week 2, go here.

Two Region 5 schools — No. 7 Haralson County and No. 10 Bremen — lost on Friday. In the AJC’s latest rankings, released Sunday, both were dropped from the polls and replaced by two teams from Region 2, with the Vidalia Indians coming in at No. 9 and the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets at No. 10.

For the Yellow Jackets, it’s their first time being ranked since 1997, when they were as high as No. 4. They beat 4A’s unranked Rutland 41-0 on Aug. 20 and were recipients of a forfeit win when 1A Public’s Atkinson County backed out of their matchup due to Covid concerns. The Jackets finished 9-2 and reached the second round last year under fifth-year coach Lance Helton, good for their best season in 20 years.

The Indians slide into the polls despite not having played a game yet. Just like last year, they’ll open the season in September when they host ECI on Friday. They went 7-3 and won Region 2 last year in Jason Cameron’s first season as coach.

Here are the full rankings:

1. (1) Callaway (2-0)

2. (2) Rabun County (1-1)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (1-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-0)

5. (5) Northeast (2-0)

6. (8) Lovett (1-1)

7. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

8. (9) Dodge County (2-0)

9. (NR) Vidalia (0-0)

10. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Haralson County, No. 10 Bremen

In brief :

Follow the AJC’s Class 2A coverage and The Class 2A Blogcast on Twitter.