Class 2A blog: In brief — Fitzgerald’s trick play gamble pays off

It was thrilling enough for the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane just to beat 1A Public’s top-ranked, defending champions Irwin County for the second year in a row. It’s how they did it, however, that’s creating buzz around the state.
The Purple Hurricane trailed Irwin County 15-13 following a late touchdown and needed a successful 2-point conversion to tie the game. There are infinite plays to call in this situation, and the Purple Hurricane leaned on their creativity.
See below:
2 pt conversion to tie it up. Big win for the CANES! Jakorrian Paulk to Drew Moore @sctop10 @CoachTPruitt1 @Jakorrianp pic.twitter.com/7wxQdX9ABs— Fitzgerald Football (@Fitzgerald_FB) August 28, 2021
The play was executed perfectly and even those covering the game were caught up in its deception. The Purple Hurricane would go on to win 18-15 in overtime.
Two Region 5 schools — No. 7 Haralson County and No. 10 Bremen — lost on Friday. In the AJC’s latest rankings, released Sunday, both were dropped from the polls and replaced by two teams from Region 2, with the Vidalia Indians coming in at No. 9 and the Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets at No. 10.
For the Yellow Jackets, it’s their first time being ranked since 1997, when they were as high as No. 4. They beat 4A’s unranked Rutland 41-0 on Aug. 20 and were recipients of a forfeit win when 1A Public’s Atkinson County backed out of their matchup due to Covid concerns. The Jackets finished 9-2 and reached the second round last year under fifth-year coach Lance Helton, good for their best season in 20 years.
The Indians slide into the polls despite not having played a game yet. Just like last year, they’ll open the season in September when they host ECI on Friday. They went 7-3 and won Region 2 last year in Jason Cameron’s first season as coach.
Here are the full rankings:
1. (1) Callaway (2-0)
2. (2) Rabun County (1-1)
3. (3) Fitzgerald (1-0)
4. (4) Thomasville (2-0)
5. (5) Northeast (2-0)
6. (8) Lovett (1-1)
7. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)
8. (9) Dodge County (2-0)
9. (NR) Vidalia (0-0)
10. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)
Out: No. 7 Haralson County, No. 10 Bremen
In brief:
- The administrative leave placed on Southwest Patriots coach Joe Dupree was lifted last week and he resumed his coaching duties Patriots.
- Fitzgerald’s trick play on the 2-point conversion wasn’t their only highlight from the Irwin County win. Check out this play on defense.
- Lovett posted highlights from the Lions’ Week 2 win over GAC. The Lions beat the Spartans 16-12 to move to 1-1.
- Here’s a Willy Mays basket catch from Thomasville’s Jimmy Bowdry for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ come-from-behind win over Thomas County Central. The Bulldogs won 23-14 and are 2-0.
- Thomasville’s Joseph Williams earned WTXL’s play of the week honors for Week 1 with this pick-six in a win over Brooks County. The Bulldogs earned WALB’s team of the week honors for the win.
- The Fannin County community is united through prayer as Rebels senior running back Jackson Davis recently underwent a VP shunt surgery. Davis spoke about the surgery to 95.1 sports director and host of “The Mountain Scoreboard” Christopher Mathis. The Rebels are 2-0 after a region-winning quarterfinals finish last year.
- Here is Fannin County Rebels coach Chad Cheatham on Team FYN’s Rebel Wrap.
- WMAZ has highlights of Dodge County’s 27-7 win over Dublin. The Indians are 2-0. Here is a breakdown of their offensive production in the win.
- The morning after Dodge County’s win, former Indians coach Ken Cofer, who left the Indians abruptly following spring practice, had some thoughts to share. Cofer is currently an assistant in Alabama. His record in Georgia is 58-42 including two region titles in nine season across Dodge County, Wilcox County, Bacon County and Cook.
- Chattooga has canceled its upcoming game with Sonoraville due to Covid, according to AllOnGeorgia. The Indians, who lost 35-14 to Adairsville in their Aug. 20 opener, are next scheduled to play at 4A’s unranked Northwest Whitfield on Sept. 10.
- Unlike in 2020, the Northeast Raiders won’t be flying under the radar. Led by fourth-year coach Jeremy Wiggins and quarterback Travion Solomon, they beat 5A’s No. 7 Jones County 33-28 on the road, and last week beat Central 43-0. They play 4A’s unranked Dougherty on Friday in Macon.
- The Atlanta Falcons recently honored the NFL’s 2020 high school coach of the year, Washington’s Derrick Avery, as honorary captain.
- The Putnam County War Eagles appear to be picking up where they left off after last year’s 9-2 finish, shutting out 3A’s unranked Morgan County 37-0 on the road in their opener. It was the first time they’ve opened the season with a shutout since 2010. They host 3-2A’s Jasper County in a region crossover game Friday.
- Matthew Brown recently profiled Putnam County receiver Malik Thornton and previewed the War Eagles’ season for the Lake Oconee News.
- The Dade County Wolverines are 2-0 — already matching their win total from last year — after beating North Sand Mountain (Ala.) 51-0 on Friday. It was their first shutout since 2015, when they beat...North Sand Mountain (Ala.), 26-0.
- The Westside Patriots beat 1A Public’s Warren County 17-8 on Friday to win first-year coach Lee Hutto’s official debut. The week before they were up 14-0 on 1A Public’s Greene County when the game was called due to lightning.
- Callaway’s Quenderious Redding touchdown reception in the Cavaliers’ 28-7 win over Troup has been nominated for WTVM’s play of the week.
- Following Callaway’s win over Troup, Dylan Swinford received his state title ring.
- Bleckley County announced on Saturday that its home region crossover game against 6-2A’s South Atlanta has been canceled. The 2-0 Royals found another region crossover game in its place and will travel to 2-2A’s Toombs County on Friday.
- Class of ‘17 Pace alum Deon Jackson had a big preseason game for the Colts this weekend. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the offseason after playing at Duke.
- Riverside Military had special visitors last week.
- Ole Miss is looking for big things from former Vidalia standout Lakia Henry this season.
- For a breakdown of the different reclassification plans being discussed, see GHSF Daily’s “4 questions with...” for Curt Miller and Tim Hardy.
- Washington County canceled its game with Baldwin last week as it deals with Covid. It’s unclear the Golden Hawks’ status for this week. They’ve yet to take the field this season.
- Former Cavs standout and 2020 SEC freshman of the year Tank Bigsby has been named to the Preseason 1st Team All-SEC.
