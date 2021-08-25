4 Questions with GHSA reclass chairman Dr. Curt Miller

2. Why keep them in traditional classes and regions? Why not a separate private school league? “We noticed that when we separated the single A class with private and public schools [starting in 2020], it was hard to get regular-season games for everybody. If we separate them completely, are too many public schools not going to play private schools? Are the private schools going to have to play each other three, four times before the playoffs? Again, public schools don’t mind playing private schools in region play. It’s good competition. But at the end of the day, when playing for championships, they want to play schools that are like theirs with the same type attendance zone lines.”

3. Why not adopt a stronger attendance multiplier, or put all large private schools in 5A/4A, or adopt the proposal put forth Monday by GAC’s athletic director, Tim Hardy, who suggested moving all private schools out of 2A? ‘’First of all, I want to give Tim and the bigger private schools credit for coming up with that plan. We met with them the 12th of August at Marist with Dr. [Robin] Hines and Jasper Jewell [a board member and athletic director at Atlanta Public Schools]. We had a feeling that was a plan they’d bring. It causes concern with me that they want to go through the next two years just like they were this cycle so they can get their numbers to move teams up and down. Then we’d have two more years of private schools dominating. If that’s their plan, I would like to see something sooner, or are we pushing the meter around, not solving the problem. No matter how high they go in classification, they’re still going to be competing against schools with designated school zones.” [Hardy’s plan calls for private schools’ individual sports programs to be moved to higher classifications based on a points-earned formula.]