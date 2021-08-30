How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2

3. (5) Mill Creek (2-0)

Last week: Beat Norcross 41-13. Mill Creek trailed 13-0 in the first quarter and 13-10 at halftime but scored the game’s final 41 points. Hayden Clark was 11-of-18 passing for 157 yards. Mill Creek held Norcross to minus-4 yards rushing and intercepted three passes. Jayvon Henderson returned one 33 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Dacula (1-1)

4. (4) Walton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pope 34-7. Wendell Gregory returned a fumble 15 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half for a 21-0 lead to trigger a 20-point third quarter, and the fourth period was played with a running clock. Zak Rozsman and Jeremy Hecklinski were 6-for-10 passing for 197 yards. Mustafa Hefner had four receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Brookwood (1-1)

5. (1) Milton (1-1)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb 40-21. Jordan McDonald rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 39-yard run on a fake punt, but Milton surrendered 338 yards rushing. Next: Thursday vs. Life Christian Academy, Va. (3-0)

6. (3) Colquitt County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Westlake 31-24. Colquitt lost a fumble inside Westlake’s 5-yard line with 1:20 left and lost at home for the first time since 2017, covering 23 games. Charlie Pace rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and caught a 9-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Grove (1-0)

7. (8) Lowndes (1-1)

Last week: Beat Griffin 44-34. Lowndes led 35-7 at halftime. Jacurri Brown was 13-of-22 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries. W.C. Fulton and Elijah Colvin each had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Lake Gibson, Fla. (0-1)

8. (NR) Roswell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial 40-14. Robbie Roper was 15-of-24 passing for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Roper has 10 TD passes in two games. Ethan Crite had five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 10 vs. North Paulding (2-0)

9. (10) Marietta (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (1-1)

10. (9) Cherokee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 26-25. Cherokee defended Sequoyah’s fourth-quarter two-point conversion to preserve the victory. Adarrius Harshaw had five receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Zi Johnson rushed for 134 yards on 16 carries. Next: Friday at Rome (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Norcross (1-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Buford (2-0)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 16-3. Buford led only 7-3 entering the final minute, when Alejandro Mata kicked a 27-yard field goal and Jake Pope returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown on the final play. Buford led in total yards 202-72. Next: Sept. 10 vs. Myers Park, N.C. (1-1)

2. (2) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 64-0. QB Chris Martin threw five TD passes to four receivers, all in the first half, when Lee County took a 57-0 lead. Freshman Ousmane Kromah rushed for 152 yards on six carries. J.D. Fugerson had four receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. East Ridge, Fla. (0-1)

3. (3) Westlake (2-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 31-24. R.J. Johnson scored on a 9-yard run with 4:11 left to break a tie, and Westlake recovered a fumble inside its 5-yard line in the final two minutes to seal the victory that ended Colquitt’s 23-game home winning streak. Westlake took a 24-21 lead with 52 seconds left in the third quarter on Christian Peterson’s 39-yard fumble return. Johnson was 16-of-24 passing for 203 yards. Jai-Den Thomas rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Creekside (1-0)

4. (4) Carrollton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Johns Creek 41-28. M.J. Morris was 15-of-22 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Takare Lipscomb (6-134-2) and Terrell Carmichael (3-104-1) each had more than 100 receiving yards. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

5. (5) River Ridge (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 49-14. Carson Lathem was 13-of-15 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown. Amehre Morrison rushed for 96 yards on six carries. River Ridge led 42-7 at halftime. Next: Friday at Etowah (0-1)

6. (6) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee (2-0)

7. (8) Hughes (1-1)

Last week: Beat Allatoona 6-0. Prentiss Noland threw a 9-yard TD pass to Jelani Thurman with 9:21 left in the second quarter, just before lightning forced long delays. Both teams agreed not to resume the game, leaving Hughes as the winner. Next: Friday vs. Harrison (2-0)

8. (9) Valdosta (1-1)

Last week: Beat Madison County, Fla. 52-0. Valdosta led 38-0 at halftime and held Madison County to 61 total yards. Jacquez McGowan had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (0-1)

9. (10) Brunswick (2-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 42-0. Chuckhobe Hill and Ree Simmons together had 189 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns apiece. Next: Sept. 9 vs. New Hampstead (2-0)

10. (NR) Northside-Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Beat Peach County 28-14. Cameron Brown rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries and threw a 25-yard TD pass to Duke McClinton for a 28-14 lead with 4:41 left in the third quarter. Northside led in total yards 356-185. Next: Friday at Howard (2-0)

Out: No. 7 Dacula (1-1)

Class 5A

1. (2) Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 50-34. Warner Robins had 607 yards of total offense and overcame five turnovers. Malcolm Brown rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. Deuce Petty had four receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Christon Lane was 14-of-24 passing for 184 yards. Jeff Davis passed for 96 yards. Next: Sept. 10 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (2-0)

2. (3) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 52-28. Thomas Castellanos was 19-of-27 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Cartevious Norton rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Dakari Coachman had eight receptions for 108 yards. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (1-0)

3. (4) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 35-21. Antwain McDuffie rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and Coffee forced three turnovers and held Bainbridge to 149 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (1-1)

4. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Marist 28-13. Evan Dickens scored both Blessed Trinity touchdowns, the first on a 44-yard interception return for a 7-0 lead, the second on an 80-yard run for the final margin in the fourth quarter. Playing without star RB Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity was outgained 280-191. Next: Friday at St. Pius (1-1)

5. (5) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 38-31. Jake Parker was 13-of-20 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Brynen Wilkins had four receptions for 102 yards. Cartersville recovered West Forsyth’s onside kick in the final two minutes to seal the victory. Next: Friday at Alexander (1-0)

6. (6) Creekside (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (2-0)

7. (8) Starr’s Mill (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Jonesboro 53-0. Starr’s Mill led 46-0 at halftime and held Mount Zion to minus-16 yards rushing and 14 total yards. Jeremiah Jones and William Yarbrough scored two touchdowns each. Next: Friday vs. Union Grove (1-1)

8. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

Last week: Lost to McCallie, Tenn. 38-20. Calhoun’s Christian Lewis was 18-of-35 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns. McCallie is ranked No. 1 in Tennessee’s Class 3A. Next: Sept. 10 at Ridgeland (1-1)

9. (9) Eastside (1-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 20-8. Dallas Johnson rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, and Eastside held Winder-Barrow to 176 total yards. Next: Friday at Newton (1-0)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 27-0. Woodward Academy had eight sacks, two other tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown (C.J. Burton fumble return). Sophomore LB Andrew Hines had eight solo tackles. DE Jaylin Tate had two sacks. Jalen Woods was 12-of-18 passing for 108 yards. Next: Friday at Marist (1-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Jefferson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 42-7. Sammy Brown rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on two carries, and Malaki Starks ran for 54 and a touchdown on one carry. Jefferson put up 338 yards and went 0-for-2 passing. Next: Friday vs. Southside, S.C. (0-2)

2. (3) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Beat Blessed Trinity 28-13. Andrew Mannelly rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and his 50-yard TD run gave Marist a 21-7 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter. Marist held Blessed Trinity to 191 total yards. Alan Chadwick became the 35th coach nationally, and second in Georgia, to get his 400th victory. Next: Friday vs. Woodward Academy (2-0)

3. (2) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Christopher Columbus, Fla. 42-27. Benedictine’s Holden Geriner was 25-of-38 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Columbus, of Miami, is MaxPreps’ No. 4 team in Florida’s Class 8A. Next: Friday at Beaufort, S.C. (2-0)

4. (4) Perry (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Crisp County (0-1)

5. (5) Carver-Columbus (1-1)

Last week: Beat Spencer 34-8. Jaiden Credle rushed for 157 yards on 15 carries, all in the first half. Carver led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 10 vs. Kendrick (0-2)

6. (6) Cedartown (1-0)

Last week: Canceled game with Rockmart. Cedartown’s game with Calhoun this week also is canceled. Next: Sept. 10 vs. New Manchester (0-2)

7. (7) Flowery Branch (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 31-7. Myles Ivey rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, one for 97 yards. David Renard passed for 168 yards, 108 of that to Seth Larson, who had nine catches. Next: Friday at Gainesville (1-1)

8. (8) Bainbridge (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 35-21. Bainbridge led 14-12 at halftime after Antavious Murphy’s 54-yard interception return but folded in the second half to the No. 3 team in Class 5A. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (1-1)

9. (9) Baldwin (1-0)

Last week: Washington County canceled game over COVID concerns. Next: Friday at Ware County (2-0)

10. (10) Cairo (0-0)

Last week: Cairo canceled game with Brooks County over COVID concerns. Next: Friday at Thomasville (2-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 52-10. Rashod Dubinion rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on six carries, mostly in the first half as Cedar Grove took a 35-3 lead. Jabari Cleckley had two TD passes. Ventrilo Dunlap scored on a 2-yard return of a fumble forced by Christen Miller. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (1-1)

2. (2) Oconee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 27-19. Jacob Wright passed for 153 yards and three touchdowns, two to Darius Johnson, that turned a 13-7 deficit into a 27-13 lead over the second and third quarters. C.J. Jones rushed for 124 yards on 22 carries. Kyle Strickland intercepted a pass in the final minute to clinch the win. Next: Friday at Clarke Central (0-1)

3. (4) Pierce County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 25-0. LB Donelius Johnson had a monster game of 15 tackles, six tackles for losses, two sacks and a QB hurry, plus a rushing touchdown. Wayne County has been shut out only twice in coach Ken Cribb’s five seasons, both by Pierce, including last year. Next: Friday at Claxton (0-1)

4. (3) Peach County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 28-14. Christian Martin was 11-of-23 passing for 144 yard and two touchdowns, but Peach County managed only 15 yards rushing against its Class 6A opponent. Next: Friday at Griffin (1-1)

5. (5) Westminster (1-1)

Last week: Lost to St. Pius 21-14. Johnny Collier was 16-of-24 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns, one a 69-yarder to Henry Chartrand with 6:36 left to make the score 21-14, but Westminster didn’t cross midfield again and was held to 50 rushing yards. Robert Clarke had nine solo tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (0-1)

6. (6) Crisp County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 27-24. Crisp County led 14-0 and 17-7 in the first half before Houston County scored 20 unanswered points. Crisp never again had the ball with a chance to lead. Marquise Palmer rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jack Carter was 9-of-17 passing for 129 yards. Next: Thursday vs. Perry (1-0)

7. (7) Appling County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 33-6. Dennis Mims rushed for 167 yards on 13 carries, and cousin Jarvis Mims rushed for 135 on 16. Darris Smith had three tackles for a loss and a sack. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (0-1)

8. (8) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newnan (0-1)

9. (9) Thomson (2-0)

Last week: Beat Grovetown 40-0. Jordan Lane rushed for 123 yards on nine carries, and Thomson held Groveton to minus-30 yards total offense. Tay Martin had 30 yards passing, 83 rushing and 42 receiving. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (0-0)

10. (10) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 35-0. Alan Jones rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Selation Slaughter rushed for 108 yards playing only the first half, when Monroe Area took a 35-0 lead. Next: Friday at Morgan County (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Callaway (2-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 28-7. Deshun Coleman was 10-of-11 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Amarion Truitt rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Kier Jackson had 10 tackles, two behind the line. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (1-0)

2. (2) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 47-14. Gunner Stockton passed for six of Rabun County’s touchdowns and scored the seventh. He was 14-of-25 passing for 403 yards and rushed for 107 yards on 13 carries. Jaden Gibson had five receptions for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Will Turpin had a team-leading six tackles, two for losses. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-2)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 18-15. Michael Martinez kicked a 28-yard field goal after Fitzgerald stopped Irwin County on the first overtime possession. Jakorrian Paulk scored on a 22-yard run at the end of a 91-yard drive with about four minutes left. Fitzgerald tied the score with a trick play on the two-point conversion as Paulk, turning his back to the goal line, tossed the ball over his head to a wide-open Drew Moore. (To see the two-point conversion, click here.) Irwin then drove to the Fitzgerald 11, but LB E.J. Lightsey forced a fumble, forcing overtime. Next: Friday at Turner County (0-1)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 23-14. Malik Harper’s 36-yard touchdown with 4:28 left gave Thomasville the final margin after trailing 14-7 in the third quarter. Thomasville went ahead 16-14 after downing a punt at the 1-yard line and forcing an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety. Thomasville also got a first down on a fake punt in the drive that tied the game. Thomasville leads the series with its archrival 28-26. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (0-0)

5. (5) Northeast (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 43-0. Omarion Ottman had five receptions for 146 yards, and Travion Solomon was 9-of-17 passing for 170 yards. Northeast led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 10 vs. Dougherty (1-0)

6. (8) Lovett (1-1)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 16-12. Henry Stimmel rushed for 109 yards on 24 carries, and Conner Deviney kicked field goals of 19, 34 and 30 yards, the last one to give Lovett a 16-6 lead with 4:30 left. GAC’s final touchdown came with 24 seconds left. Jake Bryant had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Washington (1-0)

7. (6) Bleckley County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 21-19. Arealius English intercepted a pass inside Bleckley’s 10-yard line with about nine minutes left, preserving a two-point lead and ending Wilcox County’s final serious threat. Jahvon Butler rushed for 163 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Bleckley had only 48 other total yards. Next: Friday at Toombs Co. (0-1)

8. (9) Dodge County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dublin 27-7. Dodge County trailed 7-6 late in the third quarter but took the lead for good on QB Duke Johnson’s 1-yard run set up by a 55-yard pass to Monterrius George. Demron Gordon later scored on a 95-yard run to ice the game. Dodge led in total yards 341-200. Next: Friday at West Laurens (0-1)

9. (NR) Vidalia (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (1-1)

10. (NR) Jeff Davis (2-0)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County by forfeit. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (0-2)

Out: No. 7 Haralson County (1-1), No. 10 Bremen (1-1)

Class A Private

1. (1) Trinity Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 54-3. David Dallas was 18-of-20 passing for 292 yards and six touchdowns to five receivers. Aaron Gates had 186 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (1-0)

2. (2) Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 52-28. Charlie Gilliam was 17-of-34 passing for 261 yards and one touchdown, but ELCA lost to Class 5A’s No. 2 team. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (1-1)

3. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (2-0)

4. (5) Calvary Day (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bulloch Academy 28-14. Freshman RB Donovan Johnson rushed for 233 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries and had four receptions for 56 yards. Sophomore LB Kamerion Lanigan had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Frederica Academy (1-0)

5. (6) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

Last week: Beat Christian Academy, Tenn. 59-18. Aaron Philo passed for a school-record 557 yards. He was 25-of-34 with five touchdowns and also scored two touchdowns. Ethan Christian had five receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Bailey Stockton had four receptions for 131 yards and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (1-1)

6. (9) Whitefield Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Darlington 14-13. Caleb Lavalle scored on a 42-yard run with 3:59 left to finish off a 96-yard drive. Lavalle scored Whitefield’s other touchdown on a 5-yard run just before halftime. The victory was Whitefield’s third over a top-10 team, first since 2017, when the opponent also was Darlington. Next: Friday at North Cobb Christian (2-0)

7. (8) Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pendleton, S.C. 55-17. Drew Bomar rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. (1-0)

8. (10) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 24-14. Jadin Coates rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and North Cobb Christian overcame Hebron’s Jack Luttrell, who returned the opening kickoff 99 yards and scored again on a 76-yard run. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (2-0)

9. (3) Wesleyan (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Decatur 13-6. Brooks Sturgeon kicked field goals of 50 and 33 yards, but Wesleyan fell to a Class 5A team. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (0-1)

10. (NR) Athens Academy (1-1)

Last week: Beat Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 33-9. Tre Hawkins rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries. Pratt Ferguson caught a 48-yard TD pass from Sam Bush and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Austin McGee, both in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Commerce (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Darlington (0-1)

Class A Public

1. (1) Irwin County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 18-15. Irwin County outgained Fitzgerald 324-124 but surrendered a 91-yard drive in the fourth quarter that forced overtime. Cody Soliday was 9-of-14 passing for 137 yards. Shane Marshall, a freshman, rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (1-1)

2. (2) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Cairo canceled game over COVID concerns. Next: Sept. 10 vs. Cook (0-1)

3. (3) Macon County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 35-14. Marcus Sanders had five receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Austin was 10-of-22 passing for 164 yards and rushed for 42 yards. Marlon Mitchell ran for 100 yards. Next: Sept. 10 at Marion County (0-2)

4. (6) Metter (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 62-31. Metter rushed for a school-record 502 yards and added 102 passing yards for 604 total. Josh Kelly rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Metter intercepted three passes. Next: Sept. 10 at Savannah Country Day (2-0)

5. (8) Pelham (2-0)

Last week: Beat Early County 26-21. Early County had a final chance to win from Pelham’s 5-yard line, but Pelham’s Jermaine Johnson forced a fumble at the 1 and recovered in the end zone. Four minutes earlier, Pelham scored the winning touchdown on Zane Touchton’s 16-yard pass to Cam Daniels. Pelham had a punt blocked with 1:30 left, forcing the need for the goal-line stand. Touchton was 19-of-31 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cook (0-1)

6. (10) Bowdon (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bremen 32-28. Bowdon trailed 14-0 in the first half and 28-13 with about three minutes left in the third quarter but allowed only four total yards from there and scored the game-winner on Robert McNeal’s 7-yard TD pass to Tanner Langley with 1:16 left. McNeal was 10-of-18 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Andrew Hopson had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 70 yards to set up a touchdown. Next: Friday at Haralson County (1-1)

7. (NR) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 18-15. Tyquavious Hamp returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the first half, and Tre Dunlop scored the game-winning TD in the third quarter. Manchester held Haralson County to minus-74 total yards in the second half and finished the game with sacks by Kejuanee Terry and Grant Brown. Next: Friday at Heard County (2-0)

8. (4) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Dodge County 27-7. Dublin led 7-6 until the final minute of the third quarter, but its wing-T offense generated only 132 rushing yards. Next: Sept. 10 at Wheeler County (1-0)

9. (7) Wilcox County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 21-19. Isaiah Turner returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown to pull Wilcox within 21-19 in the third quarter, but Wilcox threated only once more on a drive that ended with an interception. Abe Stowe was 17-of-24 passing for 206 yards. Day Day Lawson rushed for 104 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday vs. Schley County (1-0)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 22-0. Tevin Gartrell rushed for 210 yards on 19 carries and scored on runs of 48 and 68 yards. Lincoln County rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Westside-Augusta (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Commerce (1-1), No. 9 Clinch County (0-2)

