4 Questions with GAC head football coach, AD Tim Hardy

2. What is your counterproposal? “The GHSA has identified competitive balance between schools as the significant issue at hand. Every reclassification cycle there is a new ‘solution’ that has numerous unintended consequences sending everyone back to the drawing board. We want to develop a solution that will last over time.

“When you look around the state, what causes some programs to be more successful than others? Is it public vs. private? Is it urban vs. rural? Is it city vs. county schools? Is it North Georgia vs. South Georgia? Is it simply the number of students enrolled in the school? Is it service areas or out-of-district students? Is it socio-economic factors? Is it the stability of coaches or school tradition? If you asked 10 people, you would get 10 different opinions. It is hard to pinpoint the cause of competitive imbalances, but the results are proof that teams are successful. Our proposal uses results, not all of the other debatable factors, to guide efforts to achieve competitive balance.

“Many forward-thinking states have adopted a competitive-balance model and have seen great results. A competitive-balance model promotes teams that have been very successful based on their finish in the state, awarding corresponding points for placement. The model also has the potential to relegate teams that have not experienced any success. In our plan, the teams from the large private schools could be promoted to higher classifications based on their success. Teams could also be relegated to a lower classification, but never below their initial class (example: GAC in 4A). This is sort of thermostat approach that auto-regulates sports based off their actual success.

“Though many states apply a competitive-balance model to their entire membership with great success, the large private schools in Georgia are volunteering to submit themselves to this system, thus promoting the specific sports that achieve at the highest level in their classification. We believe this model will work well for many years to come and might eventually be something that can be applied across the membership in efforts for competitive balance across the board.

“Additionally, we have proposed to move a few schools up from the lower classifications. Specifically, we propose that Lovett and Pace move to 3A and Westminster and GAC move to 4A. These moves will help jump-start competitive balance in these classifications.”

3. Some will say that moving private schools to higher classifications simply passes on the ‘problem’ to another classification. What do you say to that? “First of all, referencing schools that are members of an organization as a ‘problem’ shows a lot of the current mindset. Second, we agree that simply bouncing schools around classifications does not adequately address imbalances. The competitive balance model directly and specifically addresses teams and schools that need to be reclassified based on actual success data rather than perception. Each of the large private schools would have programs promoted to higher classification in the competitive-balance model, but each school also has teams that have experienced limited success that do not need to compete up. Other states have seen that the beauty of the competitive-balance model is it directly addresses the teams that need to be promoted to a higher level without unnecessarily promoting teams that are not very successful.”

4. What is next? “The large private schools will submit a formal proposal to the GHSA by the Sept. 3 deadline. It will be based on the proposal we shared at the hearing on Monday but will have some modifications. We have listened to some of the feedback we received and want to continue to work toward a solution. With such an important issue at hand, we hope there are additional hearings to discuss this before it goes to a vote with the executive committee on Oct. 3. Additionally, the large private schools have formed an exploratory committee comprised of some of our athletic directors and heads of school that continue to work on a wide variety of potential options. We want to be part of the GHSA moving forward, but we will have a good plan for all possible outcomes.”

