Canceled high school football games, seasons

The GHSA football playoffs begin Nov. 27. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue to update this list of canceled games, along with the teams that have opted to end their season, in part, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For games canceled, the team on the left initiated the cancellation.
Games canceled
Week 11 (Nov. 12-14)
- Johnson-Gainesville vs. Clarke Central
- Stephens County vs. Oconee County
- Gilmer vs. White County
- Mount Paran Christian vs. North Cobb Christian
- Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek
- Centennial vs. Creekview
- Portal vs. McIntosh County Academy
- Monroe vs. Westover
- North Springs vs. Jackson-Atlanta
- LaFayette vs. Rockmart
- Warner Robins vs. Coffee
- North Clayton vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro
- Pace Academy vs. Washington
- Cook vs. Fitzgerald
- Coosa vs. Fannin County
Teams that ended their season
- Berkmar
- Druid Hills
- Our Lady of Mercy
- Riverside Military
- Stewart County
- Twiggs County
- Pinecrest Academy (went to 8-man league)
