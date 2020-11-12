X

Canceled high school football games, seasons

Walton fans social distance in the stands after a Walton touchdown during their 35-28 win against Kell at Walton high school Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Marietta. This is one of several football games during the 2020 Corky Kell Classic. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

By Seth Ellerbee

The GHSA football playoffs begin Nov. 27. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue to update this list of canceled games, along with the teams that have opted to end their season, in part, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For games canceled, the team on the left initiated the cancellation.

Games canceled

Week 11 (Nov. 12-14)

  • Johnson-Gainesville vs. Clarke Central
  • Stephens County vs. Oconee County
  • Gilmer vs. White County
  • Mount Paran Christian vs. North Cobb Christian
  • Berkmar vs. Meadowcreek
  • Centennial vs. Creekview
  • Portal vs. McIntosh County Academy
  • Monroe vs. Westover
  • North Springs vs. Jackson-Atlanta
  • LaFayette vs. Rockmart
  • Warner Robins vs. Coffee
  • North Clayton vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro
  • Pace Academy vs. Washington
  • Cook vs. Fitzgerald
  • Coosa vs. Fannin County

Teams that ended their season

