Our Lady of Mercy won’t play football this fall

Our Lady of Mercy, a private school in Fayetteville, won’t play football this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the GHSA confirmed Thursday.
The school has not announced that decision. It s other fall sports teams still have games shceduled.
Our Lady is the fifth Class 1A school to drop off the GHSA’s football schedule, joining Calhoun County, Twiggs County, Stewart County and Pinecrest Academy. Pinecrest chose to play eight-man football in another association rather than its GHSA schedule.
Our Lady is the alma mater of sprinter Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion in the 100 meters. Its football team has reached the playoffs four times since starting football in 2001 but finished 0-10 the past two seasons.
