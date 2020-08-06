Stewart County calls off fall sports over pandemic

“With safety at the forefront of our decision, we as a district and community decided to cancel all of our sports due to COVID-19 and the increasing coronavirus cases in our area,” athletic director and football coach Calvin Thomas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Parents expressed their concerns and gave valuable input through surveys, along with phone calls and texts. The safety of our kids and community is top priority, and we did not want to put any of them in an uncompromising situations.”

The Georgia High School Association lists Stewart County as having 106 students in data used for the 2020-21 reclassification, making it the smallest GHSA school to field a football team last year.