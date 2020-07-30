Twiggs County High won’t play football in 2020

Twiggs County has gone 1-29 over the past three seasons, but fielded some strong teams historically, with three region championships and four 10-win seasons since 2000.

Harris said the reaction to the school board’s decision generally has been positive.

‘‘I may have had a couple of football players reach out, and they’re disappointed,’’ Harris said. “I haven’t gotten much backlash from parents. We had a lot of staff that was high-risk and were reluctant to return to the classroom, so that’s why we had to go virtual.‘'

Harris said the plan for virtual learning is for the initial nine weeks of the academic year and could be lifted in time for basketball and other winter sports.

Twiggs County is believed to be the second GHSA school to announce it isn’t playing football this fall. Riverside Military Academy, also a Class A school, made its decision in May. Pinecrest Academy, a Class A private school in Forsyth County, is playing eight-man football this season in lieu of its GHSA schedule.