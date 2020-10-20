Druid Hills football cancels remainder of season

Druid Hills, a Class 4A school in DeKalb County, finished 2-8 the previous two seasons but has lost games to Redan, Miller Grove and Mays by a combined 168-0 this season. Games with Marist (Oct. 23), Hapeville Charter (Oct. 29), Chamblee (Nov. 6), Arabia Mountain (Nov. 13 and Stephenson (Nov. 20) won’t be played, the DeKalb County Schools Athletics Department announced.

Druid Hills is the second DeKalb County school to cancel the remainder if its 2020 schedule. Clarkston, citing COVID-19 concerns, did not field a team this season.