X

Druid Hills football cancels remainder of season

Druid Hills High School. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

High School Sports Blog | 22 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Druid Hills canceled the remainder of its football season Tuesday, citing injuries and low participation numbers.

Druid Hills, a Class 4A school in DeKalb County, finished 2-8 the previous two seasons but has lost games to Redan, Miller Grove and Mays by a combined 168-0 this season. Games with Marist (Oct. 23), Hapeville Charter (Oct. 29), Chamblee (Nov. 6), Arabia Mountain (Nov. 13 and Stephenson (Nov. 20) won’t be played, the DeKalb County Schools Athletics Department announced.

Druid Hills is the second DeKalb County school to cancel the remainder if its 2020 schedule. Clarkston, citing COVID-19 concerns, did not field a team this season.

The Georgia High School Association has stated that it will not fine schools for game contracts broken due to the pandemic, although the association hasn’t ruled officially in the Druid Hills case.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.