The AJC Super 11 project: 2000s all-decade team

During his Hall of Fame induction speech, Johnson - who joined Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown as receivers on the NFL all-decade team - recalled a conversation with then-Sandy Creek coach Rodney Walker: ‘We had this conversation, and he was like, ‘Man, you can be as good as anybody who’s ever played this game .... I was like, “Shut up, Coach. Whatever.’

Berry could find himself joining Johnson among the NFL’s all-time greats when he becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2023. A preseason 2006 Super 11 selection, Berry went on to be named the state’s all-classification player of the year after his senior season at Creekside High.

A two-time All-American safety at the University of Tennessee, Berry was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs and one of three safeties (Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle) honored by the NFL on its all-decade team.

Here are the players on the all-decade team:

Player --- position --- High school --- Super 11 year

Allen Bailey – Defensive lineman – McIntosh County Academy – 2006

Two-time all-state selection in high school. Earned first-team All-ACC honors one season and second-team honors another year during four-year career at the University of Miami. Selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft, Bailey played two of his 10 NFL seasons with the Falcons.

Eric Berry – Defensive back – Creekside – 2006

Four-year starter in high school, all-classification player of the year as a senior. Two-time All-American at the University of Tennessee. Selected No. 5 overall in the 2010 NFL draft, Berry was a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team.

Morgan Burnett – Defensive back – North Clayton – 2006

First-team all-state as a senior in high school. Earned All-ACC and All-American honors during three years as a starter at Georgia Tech. Selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, Burnett won a Super Bowl title with the Packers as a rookie and started 102 games in eight seasons in Green Bay.

Kedric Golston – Defensive lineman – Sandy Creek – 2001

Named to the Parade All-American team as a high school senior. Started on defensive line as a true freshman in season opener, one of 30 starts during four seasons at the University of Georgia. Selected in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft, Golston played 142 games during an 11-year NFL career.

Cameron Heyward – Defensive lineman – Peachtree Ridge – 2006

All-state, Class 5A defensive player of the year as a high school senior. Freshman All-American, first-team All-Big Ten during four seasons at Ohio State. Selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft, Heyward has been a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro who is preparing for his 12th NFL season in 2022.

Calvin Johnson – Wide receiver – Sandy Creek – 2003

First-team all-state, one of the nation’s top receivers as a high school senior. All-ACC in each of his three seasons at Georgia, conference player of the year in 2006. Selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NFL draft, Johnson had 11,619 receiving yards in nine years and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Charles Johnson – Defensive lineman – Hawkinsville – 2003

All-state as a high school senior. Second-team All-SEC in 2006 – his final season at the University of Georgia – with 9.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in 13 games. Selected in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft, Johnson played 11 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and his 67.5 sacks are second-best in franchise history.

Jarvis Jones – Linebacker – Carver-Columbus – 2008

All-state as a high school senior. Spent one season at USC before transferring to the University of Georgia, where he was a two-time All-American and the SEC defensive player of the year in 2012. Selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft, Jones had six sacks in four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Marcus McNeill – Offensive lineman – Cedar Grove – 2001

All-state as a high school senior, two-time All-SEC and All-American during four seasons at Auburn University. Selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft, McNeill was a two-time Pro Bowler and started all 82 games he played in six NFL seasons.

Alec Ogletree – Linebacker – Newnan – 2009

All-state, Parade All-American selection as a high school senior. Six sacks and 19 tackles for loss in final two seasons at the University of Georgia. Selected in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft, Ogletree was named to the All-Rookie team and has started 110 of 111 games in his nine-year NFL career.

Leonard Pope – Tight end – Americus – 2001

All-state selection as a high school senior, one of the nation’s top recruits at tight end. Had 65 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Georgia. Selected in the third round of the 2006 NFL draft, Pope had 105 catches and 10 touchdowns in his seven-year NFL career.