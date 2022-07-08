ajc logo
The AJC Super 11 project: Looking back at Georgia’s top players

Eric Berry was a Super 11 selection in 2006 as a senior at Creekside High. He eventually became a two-time All-American at Tennessee, a first-round NFL draft and a five-time Pro Bowler in nine pro seasons.

Credit: AJC file photo/Brant Sanderlin

By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. It’s a look at the top players in the state, and some Super 11 selections in the previous 37 years went on to enjoy collegiate and professional success.

The AJC will unveil the 2022 Super 11 team Aug. 14, but wanted to look back and recognize players from years gone by. During that process, the AJC decided to select a Super 11 all-decade team from the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s and 2010s and an all-time Super 11 team.

Some of the top players in Georgia history were included on the various teams, and many others were not - which separates this project from other comprehensive lists of all-time greats. The selection process for each team in the Super 11 alumni edition included the player’s high school, college and professional accomplishments.

Explore1980s AJC Super 11 team: Player breakdown

The selection process was headed by Assistant Senior Editor for Sports Leo Willingham, a former AJC high school sports editor who has been connected with prep football in Georgia since 1986. Willingham consulted with several long-time high school football authorities in the state while compiling each team.

Here’s a list of the 55 players selected to the five Super 11 teams in the 1980s:

