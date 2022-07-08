The AJC Super 11 project: Looking back at Georgia’s top players

The AJC will unveil the 2022 Super 11 team Aug. 14, but wanted to look back and recognize players from years gone by. During that process, the AJC decided to select a Super 11 all-decade team from the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s and 2010s and an all-time Super 11 team.

Some of the top players in Georgia history were included on the various teams, and many others were not - which separates this project from other comprehensive lists of all-time greats. The selection process for each team in the Super 11 alumni edition included the player’s high school, college and professional accomplishments.