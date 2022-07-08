The AJC Super 11 project: Heisman winner, top-10 NFL scorer on 1980s all-decade team

The AJC Super 11 team, the newspaper’s annual preseason list of its top high school football players in the state, debuted in the summer of 1985. The players on the all-decade team were among the 55 players chosen to the Super 11 team from 1985-89 and – more important for this project -- their high school, college and professional accomplishments were all a part of the selection process.

Charlie Ward and Shawn Jones are two of the three quarterbacks on the all-decade team. Ward was named to the AJC Super 11 in 1987 and was the Class AAA offensive player of the year at Central-Thomasville (now Thomas County Central) as a senior.