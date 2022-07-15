BreakingNews
Ralston testifies before Fulton grand jury investigating 2020 election
AJC Super 11 project: Breaking down the selection process

Quarterback Mike Bobo was named to the AJC Super 11 team in 1992 prior to his senior season at Thomasville High School. Bobo played at the University of Georgia until 1997 and will begin the 2022 season at Georgia on the staff of former UGA teammate Kirby Smart.

Credit: AJC file photo

The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. It’s a look at the top players in the state, and some Super 11 selections in the previous 37 years went on to enjoy collegiate and professional success.

The AJC will unveil the 2022 Super 11 team Aug. 14, but wanted to look back and recognize players from years gone by. During that process, the AJC decided to select a Super 11 all-decade team from the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s and 2010s and an all-time Super 11 team.

Some of the top players in Georgia history were included on the various teams, and many others were not - which separates this project from other comprehensive lists of all-time greats. The selection process for each team in the Super 11 alumni edition included the player’s high school, college and professional accomplishments.

As it was discovered while conducting research for the project, the selection process wasn’t an exact science. Washington County had four preseason Super 11 selections from 1993-97, but one player who wasn’t selected -- Takeo Spikes in 1994 -- arguably is the biggest omission of the entire project. (Shame on you, AJC).

Spikes would become the state player of the year by the end of the ‘94 season, star for three seasons at Auburn and play 15 seasons in the NFL.

Here’s the complete list of the 99 players selected to Super 11 teams in the 1990s:

