The AJC Super 11 project: Every player selected during the 2000s

Former Creekside star quarterback Eric Berry, with proud parents James and Carol, accepts his jersey -- the first to be retired by the Seminoles in over 20 years.

The sports staff of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with input from some high school coaches and college recruiters across the state, has compiled its preseason Super 11 team every summer since 1985. It’s a look at the top players in the state, and here’s the list of all players selected to the AJC Super 11 team from 2000-09.

One player on the list - former Parkview star Jeff Francoeur - was the state’s player of the year in 2001, opted for a professional baseball career and is now a popular TV broadcaster and analyst.

Another is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Calvin Johnson, 2003) and yet another could join him in the future (Eric Berry, 2006).

The selection process isn’t an exact science, and there have been some major whiffs over the years. Biggest omission of the 2000s - Cam Newton, who would eventually win the Heisman Trophy and an NFL MVP award.

