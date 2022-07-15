AJC Super 11 project: 1990s all-decade team

The AJC Super 11 team, the newspaper’s annual preseason list of its top high school football players in the state, made its debut in the summer of 1985. The players on the all-decade team were among the 99 players chosen to the Super 11 team from 1990-99 and – more important for this project -- their high school, college and professional accomplishments were all a part of the selection process.

Champ Bailey was selected to the AJC Super 11 team in 1995 and eventually finished his career at Charlton County High School with nearly 6,000 all-purpose yards as a running back, quarterback and return man. Bailey was named the nation’s top defensive player in his final season at the University of Georgia in 1998 and was selected seventh overall in the 1999 NFL draft.