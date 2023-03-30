BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
X

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
1 hour ago

Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Courtney Ogden have been named the boys and girls state players of the year for the 2022-23 high school basketball season.

Collier averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for a 26-6 team that went undefeated against Georgia competition.

ExploreRead more on Isaiah Collier

Ogden averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals this season. She was a three-time region player of the year and a four-time all-state selection. Ogden set the school record for career points with 1,936 and had 829 rebounds and 40 double-doubles in 94 games.

ExploreRead more on Courtney Ogden

Here’s a look at the other high school basketball honorees:

- Girls all-metro teams

- Boys all-metro teams

- Girls all-state teams

- Boys all-state teams

ExploreMore AJC coverage of high school sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Orlando Arcia latest Braves player to receive contract extension 1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams
1h ago

Credit: Freds Pauls Bagatskis

Georgia Tech’s Freds Pauls Bagatskis enters transfer portal
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school girls all-state basketball teams
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school girls all-state basketball teams
1h ago

Credit: Frederick Johnson/Westminster

Courtney Ogden, AJC girls high school basketball player of the year
1h ago
The Latest

Lacrosse: Blessed Trinity girls lean on championship experience
32m ago
Isaiah Collier, AJC boys high school basketball player of the year
1h ago
Courtney Ogden, AJC girls high school basketball player of the year
1h ago
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
22h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top