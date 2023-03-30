Courtney Ogden, AJC girls high school basketball player of the year

“Courtney can score from anywhere on the floor,” Westminster coach Katie Argall said. “She can pull up in transition from 3 and is automatic in her mid-range game. She is our best rebounder and can guard the other team’s best player inside and out. She is so challenging to guard because there is no weakness in her game.”

Ogden was selected as the top player in Georgia this season by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gatorade, MaxPreps and the Atlanta Tipoff Club and was named a McDonald’s All-American. She was a three-time region player of the year and a four-time all-state selection. Ogden set the school record for career points with 1,936 and had 829 rebounds and 40 double-doubles in 94 games.

Ogden had a reputation for playing her best in the biggest games. She averaged 29 points and 13 rebounds in three games this season against region rival Holy Innocents’, which was ranked No. 1 for most of the year, and she scored a school-record 41 points in a 2021 victory against Greater Atlanta Christian, which was a reigning state champion and finished as state runner-up.

“Courtney is a smooth player on the court,” Holy Innocents’ coach Nichole Dixon said. “Offensively, she makes scoring look effortless because she is just so poised and fluid. She makes her teammates better by sharing the ball and making the right decisions when reading and reacting to the defense. I’ve also always appreciated and respected her sportsmanship during and after games. Win or lose, her demeanor following games stayed consistent and positive.”

Ogden, a five-star recruit, is rated by ESPN as the top player in Georgia, the No. 1 player at her position nationally, and the No. 10 player overall. She has signed with Stanford, where she will join top-40 recruits Nunu Agara of Hopkins, Minn., and Chloe Clardy of Conway, Ark., in the No. 3-rated recruiting class.

“She will be known as the greatest basketball player to ever play at our school, men’s or women’s, and the single most accomplished single-sport athlete in school history,” Argall said. “She has done all this with an incredible dedication to her school, coaches, teammates, teachers and trainers. She has done this without complaint, and she has shown tremendous humility and gratitude along the way. I acknowledge when I am lucky enough to coach a generational talent, and recognize she is most likely the most successful and talented athlete I will ever coach.”