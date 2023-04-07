Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended

Second-round play was also suspended for 21 minutes less than two hours earlier. Due to the inclement weather, play was stopped at 3:07 p.m. and the grounds were to be evacuationed. Players remained in place and play resumed at 3:28 p.m.

Bad ending to the Day

Jason Day had it going early in his second round, including a chip-in at No. 11. After a birdie at No. 13, Day stook at 9 under, just two shots behind Brooks Koepka. He was 9 under when he came to No. 15. A drive to the left forced Day to lay up on the par 5. He third shot found the water and Day ended with a double-bogey. He followed with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 18 to finish 5 under, dropping four shots in the last five holes.

“I’m actually very disappointed with how I finished,” Day said. “Being decently close to where Brooks was going into the weekend, you never know how it goes, and obviously going from 9 to 5 was a bit of a kick in the gut.”

Chilean duo qualifies for the weekend

Two Chileans made the cut at the Masters. Joaquin Niemann shot a 69 and enters the weekend at 4-under 140. Mito Pereira shot 2-under on Friday and stands at even-par 142.

“It’s big for Chile,” Niemann said. “I don’t think we’ve had two players from Chile plahing at the same time in the Masters, so that’ positive.”

Niemann is playing in his fourth Masters and has made the cut three times. Pereira, who tied for third at the 2022 PGA Championship, is competing in his first Masters.

“We’re obviously not here just to play and I think we’ve got enough game to be competing,” Niemann said. “Hopefully we can keep fighting for more Masters in the coming years.”