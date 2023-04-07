BreakingNews
Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended
X

Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Several large trees were uprooted and fell across the 17th tee just before a second weather delay during the second round of the Masters on Friday. No injuries were reported but branches from the pine trees landed near spectators and others rushed to assist.

The trees fell across the tee box at the hole as high winds blew through the course. The fallen trees, completly uprooted, immediately caught the attention of nearby players and spectators near the 16th green. The horn to suspend play blew at 4:22 p.m., within five minutes of the incident, according to witnesses.

The falling trees also knocked branches off surrounding trees.

The sound of the falling trees was heard by those near the 12th hole.

Workers with chainsaws began to move the downed trees soon after the incident.

Second-round play was also suspended for 21 minutes less than two hours earlier. Due to the inclement weather, play was stopped at 3:07 p.m. and the grounds were to be evacuationed. Players remained in place and play resumed at 3:28 p.m.

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bad ending to the Day

Jason Day had it going early in his second round, including a chip-in at No. 11. After a birdie at No. 13, Day stook at 9 under, just two shots behind Brooks Koepka. He was 9 under when he came to No. 15. A drive to the left forced Day to lay up on the par 5. He third shot found the water and Day ended with a double-bogey. He followed with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 18 to finish 5 under, dropping four shots in the last five holes.

“I’m actually very disappointed with how I finished,” Day said. “Being decently close to where Brooks was going into the weekend, you never know how it goes, and obviously going from 9 to 5 was a bit of a kick in the gut.”

Chilean duo qualifies for the weekend

Two Chileans made the cut at the Masters. Joaquin Niemann shot a 69 and enters the weekend at 4-under 140. Mito Pereira shot 2-under on Friday and stands at even-par 142.

“It’s big for Chile,” Niemann said. “I don’t think we’ve had two players from Chile plahing at the same time in the Masters, so that’ positive.”

Niemann is playing in his fourth Masters and has made the cut three times. Pereira, who tied for third at the 2022 PGA Championship, is competing in his first Masters.

“We’re obviously not here just to play and I think we’ve got enough game to be competing,” Niemann said. “Hopefully we can keep fighting for more Masters in the coming years.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves place Michael Harris II on injured list with lower back strain2h ago

Credit: UGA Athletics

Former Georgia defensive lineman Brown dies
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

What Georgia Tech is getting in wide receivers coach Josh Crawford
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves could see much more of the Padres
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ newest voices, Brandon Gaudin and Kevin Kraus, settle in
10h ago
The Latest

After 36 holes, Brooks Koepka has Masters in his grip
1h ago
Bulldog Straka’s mastery of Amen Corner keeps him around for weekend
2h ago
Mickelson the embodiment of conflict between tradition and mutation
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Clarence Thomas story: What are Georgia rules for gifts to judges, elected officials?
4h ago
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
11h ago
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top