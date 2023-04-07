Large trees fall at Augusta National as play is suspended

AUGUSTA - Several large trees were uprooted and fell across the 17th tee just before a second weather delay during the second round of the Masters on Friday. No injuries were reported but branches from the pine trees landed near spectators and others rushed to assist.
The trees fell across the tee box at the hole as high winds blew through the course. The fallen trees, completly uprooted, immediately caught the attention of nearby players and spectators near the 16th green. The horn to suspend play blew at 4:22 p.m., within five minutes of the incident, according to witnesses.
The falling trees also knocked branches off surrounding trees.
The sound of the falling trees was heard by those near the 12th hole.
Workers with chainsaws began to move the downed trees soon after the incident.
Second-round play was also suspended for 21 minutes less than two hours earlier. Due to the inclement weather, play was stopped at 3:07 p.m. and the grounds were to be evacuationed. Players remained in place and play resumed at 3:28 p.m.
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
Bad ending to the Day
Jason Day had it going early in his second round, including a chip-in at No. 11. After a birdie at No. 13, Day stook at 9 under, just two shots behind Brooks Koepka. He was 9 under when he came to No. 15. A drive to the left forced Day to lay up on the par 5. He third shot found the water and Day ended with a double-bogey. He followed with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 18 to finish 5 under, dropping four shots in the last five holes.
“I’m actually very disappointed with how I finished,” Day said. “Being decently close to where Brooks was going into the weekend, you never know how it goes, and obviously going from 9 to 5 was a bit of a kick in the gut.”
Chilean duo qualifies for the weekend
Two Chileans made the cut at the Masters. Joaquin Niemann shot a 69 and enters the weekend at 4-under 140. Mito Pereira shot 2-under on Friday and stands at even-par 142.
“It’s big for Chile,” Niemann said. “I don’t think we’ve had two players from Chile plahing at the same time in the Masters, so that’ positive.”
Niemann is playing in his fourth Masters and has made the cut three times. Pereira, who tied for third at the 2022 PGA Championship, is competing in his first Masters.
“We’re obviously not here just to play and I think we’ve got enough game to be competing,” Niemann said. “Hopefully we can keep fighting for more Masters in the coming years.”
