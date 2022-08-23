ajc logo
X

Tour Championship: Round 1 pairings and tee times

Justin Thomas reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
Justin Thomas reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The following are the pairings and tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship on Thursday:

11:45 a.m.: Aaron Wise

11:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:05 p.m.: K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

12:15 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman

12:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

12:35 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa

12:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann

12:55 p.m.: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:15 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas

1:25 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

1:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

1:45 p.m.: Cameron Smith Brisbane, Rory McIlroy

1:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

2:05 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event 1h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder getting some tough coaching
10h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’
9h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
2h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
2h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
10h ago
The Latest
Cantlay still very much the one to beat at Tour Championship
36m ago
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship
6h ago
Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
5h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top