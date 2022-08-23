Tour Championship: Round 1 pairings and tee times

The following are the pairings and tee times for the opening round of the Tour Championship on Thursday:
11:45 a.m.: Aaron Wise
11:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
12:05 p.m.: K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston
12:15 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman
12:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
12:35 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa
12:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Joaquin Niemann
12:55 p.m.: Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama
1:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:15 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Justin Thomas
1:25 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm
1:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m.: Cameron Smith Brisbane, Rory McIlroy
1:55 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
2:05 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest