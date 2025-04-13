Top moments — and things you might have missed — during the Masters third round

DeChambeau birdied three of the last four holes Saturday to shoot 69 and move into second place at 10-under 206. His fast finish means he will be paired with McIlroy in the final round.

It’s as close as golf can come to a heavyweight championship fight.

“The big thing is not to make it a rematch,” McIlroy said. “There are a few other people on the leaderboard that can make a run. He’ll do what he does, and I’ll have to stay firm and stay in my own little world.”

DeChambeau admitted he was digging hard over the last four holes to make up enough ground that would place him in the final pairing with McIlroy. The mission was accomplished when DeChambeau birdied three of the final four holes and rolled in a long birdie putt on the 18th.

“It will be the grandest stage that we’ve had in a long time, and I’ve excited for it,” DeChambeau said. “We both want to win really, really badly. It’s about who can control themselves and who can execute the golf shots the best. In regard to the patrons, it’s going to be an electric atmosphere.”

And as much as McIlroy and DeChambeau both warned about other players to watch, there are few who have a chance — barring an unlikely total collapse by both leaders. Canadian Corey Conners remains in the mix; he shot a third-round 70 and is four behind McIlroy at 208.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, and No. 5-ranked Ludvig Aberg, runner-up a year ago, both will start six shots off the lead. Both shot 69 on Saturday.

McIlroy began the third round two shots behind Justin Rose, who shot 75 and dropped seven shots off the lead. McIlroy bolted out of the gate with a birdie, an eagle and a birdie to climb into first place. He made a three on each of the first six holes, a first in tournament history.

McIlroy was able to shake off a rare bogey at the par-5 eighth hole, a missed four-foot birdie at No. 9 and a three-putt bogey at the 10th. But an eagle at the par-5 15th hole — the same place where he made a double bogey Thursday — temporarily expanded his lead to four shots.

Sensing his opportunity to stay close to McIlroy was fading, DeChambeau produced birdies at No. 15 and 16 and excited the patrons with his emotional reaction.

“Rory was kind of moving forward,” DeChambeau said. “I was kind of chasing a bit. When I made that, I looked up and said, kind of as a statement, you know what, I’m still here. I’m going to keep going. I’m not going to back down.”

No likely Masters repeat for Scottie Scheffler

Defending champion Scott Scheffler erased himself from contention with a bogey at No. 7 thanks to an errant tee shot and at No. 12, where he missed the par-3 green long and left. He birdied only two of the par-5s and shot an even-par 72. He will start the final round seven shots behind Rory McIlroy.

“At times I felt good, at times I felt bad,” Scheffler said. “I just couldn’t get anything going. I felt like I had to scramble a lot today. I didn’t really feel like I gave myself enough opportunities and the opportunities that I did have, I didn’t really take advantage of.”

Patrick Reed jumps into Masters contention

Patrick Reed, the 2018 champion who now plays on the LIV tour, shot 69 on Saturday — his best round at Augusta National since the final round of 2023, when he tied for fourth. He will start the final round in a tie for fourth, six shots behind McIlroy.

“You’d have to expect to go out and play the best round you’ve got,” Reed said. “I honestly feel like my golf game is better than it’s every been at Augusta. I’ll just go out there and try and jump on it early and hopefully at the end of the day have a chance.”