Tom Watson on fracture between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

AUGUSTA – Tom Watson wanted to say something at the Masters Champions Dinner.

The two-time Masters champion sat and watched Tuesday as former winners traded stories, laughed and enjoyed each other’s company. It all reminded Watson of a time not too long ago when the game of golf wasn’t fractured as it is now between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

This week in Augusta, the best players in the world are back together to compete.

So Watson asked Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley permission to speak on the matter. It was immediately granted.

Here is how Watson relayed the story during a press conference following the honorary starter ceremony to kick off the 2024 Masters Thursday morning.

“And I got up and I said -- I’m looking around the room, and I’m seeing just a wonderful experience everybody is having. They are jovial. They are having a great time. They are laughing. I said, “’Ain’t it good to be together again?’

“… And in a sense, I hope that the players themselves took that to say, you know, we have to do something. We have to do something.

“We all know it’s a difficult situation for professional golf right now. The players really kind of have control I think in a sense. What do they want to do? We’ll see where it goes. We don’t have the information or the answers. I don’t think the PGA Tour or the LIV Tour really have an answer right now.

“But I think in this room, I know the three of us want to get together. We want to get together like we were at that Champions Dinner, happy, the best players playing against each other. The bottom line: that’s what we want in professional golf, and right now, we don’t have it.”

Both Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, fellow honorary starter participants shared similar sentiments during the press conference on Thursday. The game of golf is fracture and ratings are down. Fans are getting apathetic.

The bottom line: The solution lies with the players.