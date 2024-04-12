Golf

Masters second-round tee times

1 / 23
Sand is blown off by the wind at the 18th hole at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
45 minutes ago

Here are the second-round groupings and tee times for the 2024 Masters. The resumption of play for those who did not finish the first round will begin at 7:50 a.m.

8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List 37, Christo Lamprecht

11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

