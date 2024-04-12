Masters second-round tee times

Here are the second-round groupings and tee times for the 2024 Masters. The resumption of play for those who did not finish the first round will begin at 7:50 a.m.
8 a.m.: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
8:12 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
8:24 a.m.: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley
8:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
8:48 a.m.: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad
9 a.m.: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
9:12 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry
9:24 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
9:36 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
9:48 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
10:30 a.m.: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
10:42 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
10:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:06 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
11:18 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
11:30 a.m.: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
11:42 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List 37, Christo Lamprecht
11:54 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau
12:12 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs
12:24 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
12:36 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
12:48 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
1 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
1:12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
1:24 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
1:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
1:48 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
2 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
