Tiger Woods struggles, withdraws from PGA Championship

Caption Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Woods chose not to speak to the media, instead offering a few thoughts to a pool reporter. He didn’t get into one of the clear problems, which was distance control. Whether the ball wasn’t flying as far because of the cold or his speed was slower than he realized, there were two occasions when Woods was stunned to see where his ball landed.

One was on the par-3 sixth hole, when Woods’ shot not only came up short, it found the water. He put his next shot short into the shaggy collar, flubbed a chip and walked off with a triple bogey.

And that was only the start.

Woods made five straight bogeys from the ninth hole.

One of them was on the par-3 11th, when he posed over an 8-iron only to see it land short — well short. He looked back at his caddie and said, “That’s short of the bunker!”

His pitch up the hill had so much pace that it ran over the green and down the slope, and he had to make a 4-footer to escape with bogey. This was one hole after a similar pitch up the hill from slightly farther away settled on the top shelf of a green. The pin was at the front.

And then on the par-5 13th, when a bold play to go over the green from the first cut of rough and into a stiff wind appeared to be pay off, his pitch from 100 feet went 35 feet past the pin and off the green. A likely birdie turned into a bogey.

“Couldn’t get off the bogey train,” he said.

Even when it looked like a lost cause, and there were moments where it looked as though his right knee began to buckle, Woods rarely rushed a shot or a putt.

The lone bright spot was a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th, and Woods forced a smile as he swiped his right index finger in the air to mark his first birdie of the day.

It also was his only one.

The only other time Woods withdrew from a major was when he injured his wrist in the 1995 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills when he was an amateur.

At stake for the 27-year-old Pereira, meanwhile, is a chance to become the first PGA Tour rookie to win a major since Keegan Bradley in the 2011 PGA Championship.

“I was playing really good and suddenly I made four bogeys in five holes. It was a tough place to be at that moment,” he said. “But just found myself from 13 on. Those holes are pretty tough. So really happy how I ended up playing. The birdie on 18 was a bonus.

“Just happy to be in this position.”

There were missed opportunities for so many others on a rough day featuring a wind out of the north that made Southern Hills play entirely different.

Former PGA champion Justin Thomas went 12 holes without a birdie, and then he gave it back with a bogey on the closing hole for a 74. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson looked shaky as ever on the greens, making three bogeys over his last four holes for a 73. They went from the cusp of contention to seven shots behind.

Rory McIlroy had a six-hole stretch around the turn that he played in 6 over — and that even included a birdie — for a 74 to fall nine shots back.

Zalatoris had his problems, too. He dropped four shots in the opening seven holes and went from a one-shot lead to a five-shot deficit until he crawled his way back into the game.

“I was pretty frustrated with the start but I would rather have a frustrating start and good finish. It’s good momentum heading into tomorrow,” Zalatoris said.

Caption Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Pereira, the top player on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit last year, was at 9-under 201.

He will be in the final group of his first PGA Championship — and only his second major — with Fitzpatrick, who birdied his last two holes for a 67 to quietly sneak into contention.

Zalatoris will be in the penultimate group with Cameron Young, the son of a PGA professional, who charged into the mix by driving the 296-yard 17th hole and making a 25-foot eagle. He wound up with a 67 and was four shots behind.

What the leading four players have in common is inexperience at the highest level. None has won a major. None has even won on the PGA Tour, the toughest circuit in golf, although Fitzpatrick is the No. 17 player in the world with seven titles on the European tour.

Pereira wasn’t immune from a slide. He became the first player to reach 10 under for the championship with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 sixth, and he stretched the lead to five shots when Zalatoris made another bogey.

But then the Chilean took bogey on the par-3 eighth, chunked an approach from the fairway on the ninth and made bogey, had a wedge spin off the front of the green at No. 10 and into the bunker for bogey, and went over the 12th green for a fourth bogey in five holes.

Only 16 players remained under par at Southern Hills, a list that included Webb Simpson. On Friday, he had to save par from a bunker on his final hole to make the cut on the number. In a tie for 64th at the start of the third round, Simpson shot a 65 and moved into a tie for 10th.

He was eight shots back, seemingly too far to catch Pereira, but so little is known about how he will be react to the Sunday pressure of trying to win a major.

Caption Tiger Woods waves after his third round on the 18th hole at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay Caption Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Caption Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Tiger Woods lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Caption Tiger Woods lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Caption Tiger Woods putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki Caption Tiger Woods putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki