Thursday at the Masters: Not many eagles at No. 9

AUGUSTA — A quick look at Thursday at the Masters:
Shot of the day
That’s an eagle 2 for Joaquin Niemann on the par-4 ninth Thursday. The 2-under hole moved Niemann to 3 under par at the time and vaulted him atop the leaderboard.
After a drive near the bottom of the hill, Niemann had 105 yards to the pin. His second shot went long on the hole, rolled back with some break and into the cup.
It was the sixth eagle at No. 9 in Masters history. Earl Stewart Jr. (1954), Curtis Strange (1980), Steve Jones (1991), Danny Green (2000) and Bill Haas (2013) also holed out from the fairway.
Niemann gave one of the shots back with a bogey on No. 10. He finished at 3 under par for the day.
Quotes of the day
“If I may boast for a minute, I’ve beaten my age over 2,000 times in a row. In a row.” – the 86-year-old Gary Player on shooting his age
“I’m astonished that he’s been able to come back and play in the Masters. It’s just – if there was one person I guess I’ve ever known that I would say could do it would be Tiger Woods, and he’s doing it. I know one thing about him, he’s definitely not missed any days of trying to recover and get the most out of whatever he has now. So the fact that he’s out here walking around this golf course is really remarkable.” – Stewart Cink on Tiger Woods
The field
There were 108 invitees to this year’s Masters, with 90 golfers participating in the tournament (following the withdrawal of Paul Casey). There are 20 first-time players and six amateurs.
Did you know?
Mark you calendars. The upcoming dates for future Masters are:
2023: April 3-9
2024: April 8-14
2025: April 7-13
2026: April 6-12
2027: April 5-11
Weather
The sun came out over Augusta National after the start of the tournament was delayed a half hour following overnight and early morning thunderstorms.
Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. 20% chance for a few light showers during the late afternoon. Low: 45. High: 68.
Saturday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly in the afternoon. 20% chance for isolated light showers during the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 59.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start. Low: 37. High: 72.
TV schedule
Friday: Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS
