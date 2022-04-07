Thursday at the Masters: Not many eagles at No. 9

Niemann gave one of the shots back with a bogey on No. 10. He finished at 3 under par for the day.

Quotes of the day

“If I may boast for a minute, I’ve beaten my age over 2,000 times in a row. In a row.” – the 86-year-old Gary Player on shooting his age

“I’m astonished that he’s been able to come back and play in the Masters. It’s just – if there was one person I guess I’ve ever known that I would say could do it would be Tiger Woods, and he’s doing it. I know one thing about him, he’s definitely not missed any days of trying to recover and get the most out of whatever he has now. So the fact that he’s out here walking around this golf course is really remarkable.” – Stewart Cink on Tiger Woods

The field

There were 108 invitees to this year’s Masters, with 90 golfers participating in the tournament (following the withdrawal of Paul Casey). There are 20 first-time players and six amateurs.

Did you know?

Mark you calendars. The upcoming dates for future Masters are:

2023: April 3-9

2024: April 8-14

2025: April 7-13

2026: April 6-12

2027: April 5-11

Weather

The sun came out over Augusta National after the start of the tournament was delayed a half hour following overnight and early morning thunderstorms.

Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. 20% chance for a few light showers during the late afternoon. Low: 45. High: 68.

Saturday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly in the afternoon. 20% chance for isolated light showers during the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 59.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start. Low: 37. High: 72.

TV schedule

Friday: Round 2: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS