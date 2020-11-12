X

The Masters at Augusta National: What was vs. the emptiness now

Only a few people watch the action on the 10th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National. This year's tournament is being played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This is indeed a Masters Tournament like no other.

The 2020 tournament, moved from April to November by the coronavirus pandemic, is missing more than the distinctive blooms after which the holes are named after. The crowds have been limited to just course workers, golfer’s families and members of Augusta National Golf Club.

The lush greens are still enviable and very visible. Here’s a small sampling of what we’re used to seeing and the stark emptiness that is reality of this pandemic Masters:

No. 3, Flowering Peach

In the history of Augusta National, this par 4 is one of the most pristine, having been changed than any other on the course since 1934. The four fairway bunkers make make it a unique experience for the masses and the golfers.

THEN

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on 3 during the final round of the Masters Tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. (Jason Getz / For the AJC)
Credit: Jason Getz

NOW

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole with no patrons during the first round of the Masters Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

No. 6, Juniper

THEN

The elevated tee on this par 3 makes it a fan favorite, a scene where patrons stake their claim of grass by planting seats along the far side.

Marc Leishman sets up his putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Augusta National Golf Club. (Jason Getz / For the AJC)
Credit: Jason Getz

NOW

Paul Casey walks to the 6th hole during the first round of the Masters Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

No. 16, Redbud

The picturesque 3 par is played entirely over water. On their way to the green, golfers would get hoots and hollers of the gallery lining the pond.

THEN

The gallery applauds Sergio Garcia as he walks to the 16th green on his way to winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton

NOW

Bryson DeChambeau walks to the 16th green during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National. This year's tournament is being played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

No. 18, Holly

One of the most poplar spots, patrons — 10-12 deep — would often line the tee box of the par 4 final hole down the fairway.

THEN

April 11, 2019 - Augusta - Jon Rahm tees off on 18 during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

NOW

Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Augusta National. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

