The Masters at Augusta National: What was vs. the emptiness now

This is indeed a Masters Tournament like no other.
The 2020 tournament, moved from April to November by the coronavirus pandemic, is missing more than the distinctive blooms after which the holes are named after. The crowds have been limited to just course workers, golfer’s families and members of Augusta National Golf Club.
The lush greens are still enviable and very visible. Here’s a small sampling of what we’re used to seeing and the stark emptiness that is reality of this pandemic Masters:
No. 3, Flowering Peach
In the history of Augusta National, this par 4 is one of the most pristine, having been changed than any other on the course since 1934. The four fairway bunkers make make it a unique experience for the masses and the golfers.
THEN
Credit: Jason Getz
NOW
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com
No. 6, Juniper
THEN
The elevated tee on this par 3 makes it a fan favorite, a scene where patrons stake their claim of grass by planting seats along the far side.
Credit: Jason Getz
NOW
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com
No. 16, Redbud
The picturesque 3 par is played entirely over water. On their way to the green, golfers would get hoots and hollers of the gallery lining the pond.
THEN
Credit: Curtis Compton
NOW
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com
No. 18, Holly
One of the most poplar spots, patrons — 10-12 deep — would often line the tee box of the par 4 final hole down the fairway.
THEN
Credit: Curtis Compton
NOW
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com