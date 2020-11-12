Around town in Augusta, an eerily calm Masters week

The Partridge Inn Augusta on Walton Way was missing its usual tournament bustle. Rooms there could be had for $224 according to its booking site. Try finding any vacancy, much less an affordable one, during a normal Masters.

At the Washington Road Hooters, there was plenty of parking, since John Daly’s RV wasn’t set up there as usual. Usually, the effervescent pro is there hawking merch and signing autographs.

Traffic inside the Hooters, usually overflowing with golf fans during the tournament, was just a little steady. Golf played on TVs above the bar, but hardly anyone seemed to be watching.

Maxwell Simpson of AB Beverage Company hoped the mood would shift Thursday night once the suds start flowing from the portable bar he set up in Daly’s usual spot.

“We’re hopeful that any patrons that are in town will on Washington Road and will come watch the highlight reels and drink a few beers,” he said.

Augustan Rachel Balducci and her family sometimes attend the tournament. Other years they check out adjacent festivities like concerts. None of that’s happening this year.

“I’ve learned to navigate the crowds during Masters Week so that doesn’t bother me,” the author and Augusta University lecturer said of the usual influx. "I do feel for all the people who use this week for extra income. So many people in a variety of industries make money this week and that has not been an option for them. Also, there is generally an air of excitement that is very much lacking.”