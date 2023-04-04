BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Manhattan DA holds news conference after former President Donald Trump’s arraignment
X

The 19th hole: Tuesday at the Masters

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA - A quick loot at Tuesday at the Masters:

Shot of the day

Max Homa came close to a hole-in-one at No. 6 during his practice round. Homa hit into the par-3 and landed past the hole. His ball spun back and ended less than two feet from the cup.

Quotes of the day

“It’s not that hard. I’ve had worse the last couple years.”

- Phil Mickelson on whether his brief interview with media is the toughest part of his week

“Stubbornness. Yeah, you guys have seen me. I’m a little on the stubborn side. I believe in hard work, and I believe in getting out there and getting out of it what you put into it. I’ve worked very hard throughout my career and in my craft; I’ve always loved it.”

-Tiger Woods on the key to overcoming adversity through the years

“No. I need a lot of burgers and beer to get it back. It will come back soon.”

-Will Zalatoris on trying to put back the seven pounds he lost after pulling out of the WGC-Match Play due to an illness

Note

It is the 20th anniversary of Mike Weir’s Masters victory. Weir won on the first playoff hole over Len Mattaice with a bogey on No. 10. Weir made a seven-foot par-saving putt on No. 18 to extend the tournament.

Did you know?

There have been 17 different pairs of brothers, and one set of three brothers, to play in the same Masters. Joe, Mike and Willie Turnesa played in 1934. The most recent pair of brothers to compete were Edoardo and Francesco Molinari from 2010-12.

Weather

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 65, High: 89

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall: 0.10-0.25″ Low: 68, High: 85

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall: 0.25-0.50″ Low: 59, High: 71

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with an 80% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Low: 49, High: 52

Sunday: 50% chance of morning showers becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 48, High: 64

TV schedule

Wednesday: 3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m.: Opening round, ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves place Max Fried on injured list, recall Bryce Elder5h ago

Credit: AP

Damon Stoudamire’s NBA pedigree helps bring in transfer Ebenezer Dowuona
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

New Georgia Tech offensive assistants explain why they joined Brent Key’s staff
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves have sold out home opener Thursday vs. Padres
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves have sold out home opener Thursday vs. Padres
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Trae Young to miss Hawks-Bulls matchup
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Desire to win Masters has become a hurdle for Justin Thomas
20m ago
Jon Rahm, the world-beating Masters favorite who’s a golf trivia whiz
26m ago
A healing moment for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf? Maybe
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top