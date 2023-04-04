The 19th hole: Tuesday at the Masters

- Phil Mickelson on whether his brief interview with media is the toughest part of his week

“Stubbornness. Yeah, you guys have seen me. I’m a little on the stubborn side. I believe in hard work, and I believe in getting out there and getting out of it what you put into it. I’ve worked very hard throughout my career and in my craft; I’ve always loved it.”

-Tiger Woods on the key to overcoming adversity through the years

“No. I need a lot of burgers and beer to get it back. It will come back soon.”

-Will Zalatoris on trying to put back the seven pounds he lost after pulling out of the WGC-Match Play due to an illness

Note

It is the 20th anniversary of Mike Weir’s Masters victory. Weir won on the first playoff hole over Len Mattaice with a bogey on No. 10. Weir made a seven-foot par-saving putt on No. 18 to extend the tournament.

Did you know?

There have been 17 different pairs of brothers, and one set of three brothers, to play in the same Masters. Joe, Mike and Willie Turnesa played in 1934. The most recent pair of brothers to compete were Edoardo and Francesco Molinari from 2010-12.

Weather

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 65, High: 89

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall: 0.10-0.25″ Low: 68, High: 85

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall: 0.25-0.50″ Low: 59, High: 71

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with an 80% chance of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Low: 49, High: 52

Sunday: 50% chance of morning showers becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Low: 48, High: 64

TV schedule

Wednesday: 3-5 p.m.: Par 3 Contest, ESPN

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m.: Opening round, ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m. Second round, ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m.: Third round, CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m.: Final round, CBS